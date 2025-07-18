Dubai Chambers Expands Global Footprint with London Hub Launch

By offering a one-stop destination for economic, real estate, and legal services, Dubai Hub London simplifies entry procedures for international entrepreneurs while reinforcing the emirate's reputation as a business-friendly destination.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Chambers has officially launched its first international center - Dubai Hub London - which is aimed at streamlining access to Dubai's government and private sector services for global investors and companies looking to expand into the emirate.

The hub marks a key milestone in Dubai's strategic push to position itself as a global business capital. By offering a one-stop destination for economic, real estate, and legal services, Dubai Hub London simplifies entry procedures for international entrepreneurs while reinforcing the emirate's reputation as a business-friendly destination.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said the launch aligns with the directives of Dubai's leadership and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), "We are focused on enhancing Dubai's global competitiveness and ensuring seamless service access for our international clients. The launch of Dubai Hub sends a strong message: making business easier for global investors is our top priority."

Supervised by Dubai Chambers and operated by Al Burj Holding as a licensed government service outsourcing center, the hub is designed to elevate Dubai's global economic standing and attract international capital.

In its initial phase, Dubai Hub London will offer services from key government entities, including:

• Dubai Land Department: property valuation, data modification, map issuance

• Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism: trade name reservations, license issuance, renewals, and amendments

• Dubai Courts: contract attestation, signature verification, document translation, and declaration registration

• General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs

Additionally, the hub will collaborate with top Dubai-based property developers to offer real estate services to UK investors.

London was chosen as the first location for its status as a global financial hub and its deep investor base. The move is expected to strengthen UK–UAE business ties and unlock new investment opportunities in Dubai's growing economy.