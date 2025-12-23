Dubai Crown Prince HRH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Hosts Elon Musk in Strategic Tech Talks Sheikh Hamdan shared a series of photographs on X from the encounter, including the images of him personally driving Musk around Dubai.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HRH Sheikh Hamdan's X account.

Dubai Crown Prince HRH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, in the UAE last weekend.

The meeting, held at the Crown Prince's majlis in Nad Al Sheba, brought together discussions on space exploration, artificial intelligence, digital innovation and sustainable technological development.

Sheikh Hamdan shared a series of photographs on X from the encounter, including images of him personally driving Musk around Dubai. In his post, the Crown Prince said he had enjoyed "wide-ranging discussions" on technology and humanity and expressed enthusiasm for future cooperation.

Source: X

The meeting also highlighted the UAE and Dubai's growing reputation as global hubs for innovation, buoyed by advanced digital infrastructure and supportive regulatory frameworks aimed at attracting talent and investment. Musk praised the UAE's forward-thinking vision and progress in technology, AI and space sectors.

Musk also met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss strategic cooperation on AI and emerging technologies.
