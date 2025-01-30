You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) has unveiled a new cultural publishing venture, 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House', aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a global cultural and media hub.

The launch, which took place during the 17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2025 in Dubai, aims to foster a new era of creativity and innovation in the publishing industry. The publishing house is set to adopt modern methodologies and advanced technologies, enriching the fields of literature and culture with diverse perspectives and new areas of research, writing, and translation.

Hamad bin Karam, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan newspaper, presented the vision and strategic objectives of Dar Al Bayan Publishing, explaining that it will enhance the local and Arab publishing landscape.

The publishing house, he said, will adopt innovative and high-quality contemporary methodologies in the realms of publishing, culture, and intellectual thought, reinforcing and reflecting Dubai's distinctive approach to creativity, openness, and uniqueness.

Dar Al Bayan Publishing House will contribute to the global literary scene by adopting international standards and exploring new frontiers in publishing.The venture is expected to contribute significantly to Dubai's creative economy and support national initiatives. It will offer a wide range of content, from literature and culture to research and translation.

The initiative is seen as a significant step towards strengthening Dubai's position as a global cultural and intellectual hub.