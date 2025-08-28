Dubai Launches US$1 Million AI Film Prize to Boost Global Creator Economy UAE announces world's largest award for AI-generated films as part of 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026.

Dubai has unveiled the world's largest prize for artificial intelligence-generated short films, offering US$1 million to the winning entry. The initiative will debut at the upcoming 1 Billion Followers Summit, scheduled for January 9–11, 2026, positioning the UAE as a global leader in the intersection of technology and creativity.

Organized by the UAE Government Media Office with support from Google Gemini, the competition invites fully AI-generated films that demonstrate excellence in storytelling, realism, creativity, and humanitarian themes. Ten shortlisted films will be screened during the summit, showcasing the transformative potential of AI in visual storytelling.

The prize is part of a broader agenda to strengthen the UAE's standing as a hub for the digital content economy. The event will also host the Creators Ventures Programme, allocating AED50 million (US$13.6 million) to fund startups and projects with social and cultural impact. In addition, a Content Creators Accelerator Programme, developed with Creators HQ and 500 Global, will provide mentorship, resources, and financial support to emerging talent.

A dedicated Content Creation Companies Pavilion will feature 100 startups and SMEs, giving them an international platform to connect with investors, collaborators, and audiences.

The UAE has been steadily investing in AI across sectors, and this prize reflects its ambition to merge innovation with culture. Officials say the goal is not just to highlight technological advances, but also to encourage content that resonates with global audiences on humanitarian and social themes.

By combining record-breaking funding with an international showcase, Dubai aims to cement its reputation as a launchpad for creative industries, while fostering a new generation of filmmakers who harness AI as a tool of artistic expression.
