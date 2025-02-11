Dubai Ruler Discusses UAE-IMF Ties at World Governments Summit

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Exploring strategies to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was the key point of conversation during a meeting between H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, which took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The meeting took place during the ongoing World Governments Summit 2025, which is being hosted in Dubai from February 11-13 under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments'.

It was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit and Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai (second from right), and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai (first from right), n conversation with with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF. Image source: WAM

The discussion addressed key global economic developments as well as explored opportunities to foster stronger ties between the UAE and the IMF in order to promote global economic stability and advance sustainable development.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the vital role of enhanced international cooperation in addressing global economic challenges and developing innovative solutions for the betterment of societies. He highlighted the WGS as a leading platform that brings together global thought leaders, decision-makers, and visionaries to share expertise and contribute to building a sustainable global economy.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also commended the crucial role of international institutions, specifically mentioning the IMF, in shaping global financial policies that promote stability and growth worldwide. He then reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to remaining an active partner in strengthening the global economy by adopting innovative policies aligned with global changes and fostering sustainable growth.

Image source: WAM

IMF Managing Director Georgieva commended the UAE's contributions to the global economy and financial stability, expressing her hope for continued collaboration to address evolving economic challenges and promote global prosperity.

She also expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the WGS 2025, highlighting its value as a platform for global dialogue and foresight regarding the future global economy. Georgieva further lauded the UAE's leadership in hosting this event, which convenes decision-makers and experts to explore innovative solutions for governments.

