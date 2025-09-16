Five Emirati F&B entrepreneurs, part of the inaugural cohort of The Emirati Chef's Table program, will benefit from expert mentorship and guidance provided by a group of specialists and professionals.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched The Emirati Chef's Table, a new sector-specific mentorship initiative delivered in partnership with Kitopi, a Dubai-based tech-powered, multi-brand restaurant.

The initiative reflects Dubai's commitment to advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to become the fastest-growing and most attractive business hub for SMEs and local champions, by empowering Emirati entrepreneurs, supporting their businesses' growth and sustainability, and developing talent in the food and beverage sector.

This will be amplified through a major marketing campaign, highlighting the creative journey of each chef – from their inspiration and roots to their imagination, all the way to the plate.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, said, "Human capital is a key driving force behind the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and The Emirati Chef's Table reflects our commitment to developing talent in ways that are directly connected to market needs. This collaboration with Kitopi goes beyond mentorship; it's about giving our talented Emirati chefs the confidence, guidance, and tangible growth opportunity to succeed. By telling their stories and showcasing their skills, we are giving them the opportunity to translate their passion into viable businesses. This is about creating pathways for national talent to thrive, and ensuring they have the support and exposure required to contribute to the ongoing growth of Dubai's food and beverage sector."

Mohamad Ballout, co-founder and CEO, Kitopi, said, "Dubai is fast becoming one of the world's most dynamic food capitals, and we see it as our mission at Kitopi to help shape that future. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership with Dubai SME, we're empowering Emirati founders with the scale, expertise, and technology to grow distinctive homegrown brands that can compete regionally and globally—while staying true to their roots."

The Emirati Chef's Table caters to a growing appetite for authentic, homegrown concepts, highlighting Dubai's position as a vibrant culinary capital, where innovation, culture, and entrepreneurship converge.

The program will run in three phases, beginning with a two-month campaign, followed by pop-ups and activations, including a showcase around the time of UAE's Eid Al Etihad celebrations, and the launch of a second season – with a new cohort of Emirati chefs – in early 2026.