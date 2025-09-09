Dubai Startup Luxury For You Launches With US$300 Million Collections and Global Reach Platform offers free membership, insider pricing on 1,200 brands, and worldwide shipping to 130 countries.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Dubai's newest luxury retail entrant, Luxury For You, has officially launched, promising to disrupt the region's high-end fashion market with a digital-first platform that blends convenience, exclusivity, and scale.

The company is offering free membership under its "Insider" program, giving members immediate access to insider pricing across more than 1,200 designer brands. With over 100,000 products spanning womenswear, menswear, kids' fashion, and home décor, the platform's collections carry a retail value of more than $300 million.

Luxury For You has adopted a capital-light model, leveraging direct partnerships with global supply chains and logistics providers. This enables the company to deliver across 130 countries, from the GCC to Europe and the US, while keeping operations lean and scalable.

Beyond its digital storefront, the startup introduces a hybrid shopping model with an appointment-only "Experience Centre" located at the Millennium Central Downtown Hotel in Dubai. Here, members can preview rare pieces, attend invite-only events, and access one-on-one styling consultations.

Personalized service is also central to the concept. Recognizing regional preferences, the platform offers a WhatsApp concierge, giving members direct communication with stylists and support teams. In addition, every product is fitted with an NFC-enabled authenticity tag, addressing widespread concerns about counterfeit luxury goods.

The company is also promoting sustainability and circular fashion through its "Insider Exchange," a resale marketplace where members can trade authenticated pre-loved items or purchase from vetted sellers.

Luxury For You plans to expand its tiered membership beyond the free "Insider" program, introducing paid Gold and Prive levels with added perks such as express shipping, priority sales access, and exclusive events.

With its blend of global access, technology-backed authentication, and local luxury sensibilities, Luxury For You is positioning itself as a next-generation shopping hub for both regional and international style-seekers.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

