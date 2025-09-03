Dubai's Ataratma Enters UK With London Launch

The move marks the company's first step into the British market and signals its ambition to establish itself as a global luxury perfume player.

Ataratma, the Dubai fragrance house led by chief executive Ada Panday, has launched in the UK with a debut at The Connaught Hotel. The move marks the company's first step into the British market and signals its ambition to establish itself as a global luxury perfume player.

Founded by Panday in Dubai, Ataratma blends European perfumery techniques with South Asian aromatherapy traditions. The brand's name fuses the Sanskrit words Attar (scent) and Atma (soul), underlining its positioning as "Scents for the Soul."

The London launch unveiled four core collections. ATMA is designed to ground and center, ANANDA inspires joy, KAMA awakens magnetic confidence, and ZAKRA emboldens with strength. Each scent is crafted with high concentrations for lasting performance and is free from parabens and phthalates.

Panday, who first built her reputation in Dubai with her Kiara ventures, said Britain was a natural next step.

"London is one of the world's fragrance capitals. Consumers here are sophisticated, curious, and not afraid to experiment," she said. "That makes the UK an incredibly attractive market for us."

She added that Ataratma expects double-digit growth in its first year in Britain.

"We see the UK as a gateway into Europe. The early reception from buyers and press has been very encouraging, and we're confident we can build a loyal following here," Panday noted.

Industry observers say Ataratma's emphasis on mood and emotion may help it cut through in a crowded luxury sector. Panday insists that the timing is right:

"Fragrance is no longer just about how you smell; it's about how you feel," she said. "That message resonates in London, perhaps more than anywhere else."