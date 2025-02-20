Dubizzle Group Expands Automotive Footprint by Acquring Egypt-Based Hatla2ee Hatla2ee's services include buying and selling of both new and used cars.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubizzle Group, the UAE-based classifieds unicorn company which owns and operates multiple brands such as dubizzle, Bayut, and DriveArabia across the MENA region, has acquired Hatla2ee, an Egypt-based automotive portal. This strategic move aims to grow Dubizzle Group's automotive presence in Egypt and the wider region.

"Egypt's dynamic automotive sector presents immense opportunities and by integrating Hatla2ee's expertise with our technology-driven ecosystem, we aim to enhance the buying and selling experience for millions of users," Haider Khan, CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome Hatla2ee to the group and look forward to driving innovation and value in the Egyptian market."

On his part, Imran Ali Khan, CEO of Dubizzle Group, emphasised Egypt's strategic importance in the Group's long-term vision. "Egypt, with its population of 114 million and a rapidly evolving automotive landscape, represents a key market for us," Khan said. "This acquisition not only reinforces our leadership in the sector but also aligns with our mission to elevate the automotive experience for our consumers. We look forward to collaborating with the Hatla2ee team to drive innovation and growth in the industry."

Founded in 2016, Hatla2ee's services include buying and selling of both new and used cars -which are both locally produced and imported- along with car evaluations, financing options, and real-time market pricing insights. With over two million unique monthly visitors across its website and mobile applications, it has become a go-to destination for car buyers and sellers. "Over the years, Hatla2ee has built a strong community of car buyers and sellers, offering a seamless and trusted platform for transactions," Samy Swellam, CEO of Hatla2ee, said. "Joining forces with Dubizzle Group unlocks new opportunities to enhance our offerings, leverage advanced technology, and provide an even better experience for our users in Egypt. We are excited for this next chapter and the growth that lies ahead."

