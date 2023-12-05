Over 90% of the Fortune 500 -and companies of all sizes around the world- rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help grow and protect their businesses.

Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), a US-headquartered company offering data and insights to help improve business performance, has expanded of its product catalog in Qatar with two solutions, D&B Finance Analytics and D&B Risk Analytics.

Powered by the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud that comprises 520 million+ data records and contains key insights on 340 million+ shareholders, the two products -which are enabled by artificial intelligence (AI)- are aimed at streamlining finance operations, and reforming third-party risk management for businesses.

The Dun & Bradstreet Finance Analytics is a complete credit-to-cash portal that assists businesses in streamlining financial decisions, reducing credit risk, and minimizing bad receivables. Meanwhile, the Dun & Bradstreet Risk Analytics helps companies manage regulatory and reputational risks emanating from their dealings with other companies.

Commenting on the new solutions, George Hajji, Country Director, Dun & Bradstreet Qatar, said, "Finance Analytics is for business leaders who want to transform their finance operations. On the other hand, Risk Analytics enables companies to monitor an extensive assortment of risk incidents, including those reported in global and regional markets and in government and private databases."

"We have already received an encouraging response for the two products in Qatar, and I firmly believe that businesses from diverse industry will utilize them to refine their operations," Hajji added. "Qatar's business ecosystem is expanding at a rapid pace, and we invite companies to benefit from comprehensive product catalog of Dun & Bradstreet."

