Ooredoo Learning Academy is set to become the Group's core learning arm, and will offer ways to bridge skill gaps, meet business-critical needs, and create a strong internal talent marketplace.

Ooredoo Group, an telecommunications company operational across the MENA and Southeast Asia, announced the launch of Ooredoo Learning Academy (OLA), its own employee learning and development initiative, in November 2023.

Set to offer on-the-job learning and collaborative methods such as coaching and mentoring, OLA will primarily cater towards nurturing talent and proactively adapting to Qatar's evolving business landscape. This initiative will also seek to build upon existing learning methods that have been adopted by Ooredoo Group in the past, as part of its strategy to invest in its people. OLA is therefore set to become the Group's core learning arm, and will offer ways to bridge skill gaps, meet business-critical needs, and create a strong internal talent marketplace.

"In an era of rapid technological advancement and evolving industry landscapes, learning and development play a pivotal role in driving growth and innovation," said Fatima Sultan Al Kuwari, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Ooredoo Group. "OLA underscores our commitment to equipping our employees with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-changing world."

OLA will also serve as a bridge between the Group and its operating companies, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing that transcends traditional silos. One of its primary objectives will thus be to provide easily scalable learning and development programs across the Group as well as its operating companies. Through this, the Academy will focus on adapting to the specific talent development needs of employees within its operating companies, while also ensuring that localized learning requirements are addressed effectively.

With OLA currently offering courses spanning digital, technology, business, procurement, finance, human resources, leadership development and more, it is built to be easily accessed by employees at their convenience.

The Ooredoo Learning Academy has been co-created with contributions of over one hundred internal stakeholders across all seniority levels. "We envision OLA as a unifying force, bringing together the diverse L&D entities under one roof," Al Kuwari added. "This consolidation harnesses the 'Power of the Whole', promoting synergy and unity across the company."