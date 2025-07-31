e& Sees 60.7% Surge in H1 Net Profit, Reaching AED 8.8 Billion

In the UAE, e& UAE subscribers reached 15.5 million, driven by rising demand for advanced connectivity solutions, AI-powered services, and tailored digital experiences that address the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

e& today announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, reporting continued growth momentum and strategic progress across its business pillars. e&'s performance reinforces the Group's position as a global technology leader, driving digital transformation at scale across regional and international markets.

Consolidated revenue increased to AED 34.9 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 23.3 per cent compared to H1 2024. Consolidated net profit in H1 rose to AED 8.8 billion, up 60.7 per cent from the previous year. EBITDA in H1 reached AED 15.4 billion, a YoY increase of 18.8% with EBITDA margin of 44.1 per cent. The Group's subscriber base grew to 198 million globally, marking a 13.1 per cent increase year-over-year.

In the UAE, e& UAE subscribers reached 15.5 million, driven by rising demand for advanced connectivity solutions, AI-powered services, and tailored digital experiences that address the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses.

H.E. Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Chairman, e&, said, "In the first half of 2025, e& continued to strengthen its leadership position, driven by its strategic investments and robust business model. Our continued strong performance reflects our commitment to long-term value creation, with major milestones reflecting the Board's strategic foresight.

"In H1, e& continued its growth trajectory, delivering consolidated revenue of AED 34.9 billion—a year-on-year increase of 23.3 per cent—and achieving consolidated net profits of AED 8.8 billion, up 60.7 per cent compared to the same period last year. Alongside our outstanding financial performance, we maintained our focus on bringing the latest technologies to best serve our customers. We launched the UAE Sovereign Cloud Launchpad alongside AWS and the UAE Cybersecurity Council. This landmark initiative advances national priorities around digital sovereignty, secure AI, and cloud innovation, and is set to unlock enduring value for the nation's digital economy.

"Thanks to the UAE's visionary leadership that inspires us, e& will continue enabling the knowledge economy with responsibility and ambition. We remain committed to shaping resilient, inclusive, and innovation-led societies across the markets we serve."

Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer, e&, said, "e& delivered strong performance in the first half of 2025, reflecting our agility, innovation, and ability to scale. We preserved the momentum witnessed across our different verticals. Our diverse revenue streams enabled the group to drive financial success and deliver robust operational growth. Revenues in Q2 and H1 increased by 28.1 per cent year-over-year to AED 18.0 billion and by 23.3 per cent to AED 34.9 billion, respectively. Our EBITDA grew by 18.8 per cent to AED 15.4 billion in the first half. These results demonstrate the strength of our transformation strategy and our continued focus on operational excellence and value creation.

"We achieved a series of strategic milestones, including the divestment of Khazna and partial divestment of Airalo during the first half of the year, which enhanced our financial flexibility. In parallel, we introduced the UAE Sovereign Cloud Launchpad, reinforcing our focus on secure, sovereign AI solutions. We also became one of the first companies to earn the 'Tier S' designation under the Dubai AI Seal, a top-level recognition of our leadership in responsible AI development and deployment. Additionally, we advanced our international footprint through the acquisition of Serbia Broadband, while our collaboration with Qualcomm is accelerating 5G evolution and edge AI integration across key industries.

"Our progress was further recognised internationally, with e& named the world's Fastest Growing Brand by Brand Finance. This recognition reflects our bold ambition, customer-centric innovation, and growing global presence.

"As we look ahead, we remain focused on enabling future technologies and delivering lasting impact across the communities we serve."

Source: Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer, e&

Key Operational Highlights

e&

e& launched the Sovereign Launchpad in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the UAE Government's Cyber Security Council, enabling full data sovereignty and security, supporting the UAE's ambition to lead in digital infrastructure. Valued at over US$ 1 billion, the initiative is projected to contribute more than US$ 181 billion to the UAE's digital economy by 2033.

With Qualcomm Technologies e& will work to advance the UAE's digital transformation through edge AI and next-gen 5G solutions focusing on smart gateways powered by AI, extended reality devices, and advanced computing systems, including projects in smart mobility and industrial IoT — all supported by Qualcomm's new engineering centre in Abu Dhabi.

e& completed the sale of its 40 per cent stake in Khazna to G42 and Khazna for US$ 2.2 billion (AED 8 billion), as part of a strategic focus on core operations and investment optimisation.

A new Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS) solution was launched as a comprehensive framework which helps entities across government and private sectors assess risks, implement response mechanisms and maintain operational resilience during crises.

In early 2025, e& was named the World's Fastest Growing Brand in the Brand Finance Global 500 report. The Group was awarded a AAA brand rating and achieved a Brand Strength Index score of 84.6, placing it among the Top 10 Telecom Brands globally. e&'s brand portfolio value surpassed US$ 20 billion this year.

According to Brand Finance 2025, e& also became the Fastest Growing Brand in the Middle East and globally. The Group was ranked among the most valuable and strongest brands in the region.

e& was also among the first to be awarded the top-tier "S Class" rating under the Dubai AI Seal initiative — a recognition of its leadership in AI adoption and infrastructure development. The Group has implemented more than 1,100 AI use cases across telecom, digital services and enterprise solutions.

e& Carrier & Wholesale Services opened a new international office in Miami, Florida, following its successful global footprint expansion in London and Singapore. A strategic partnership with Digicel was also announced, aimed at enhancing international voice services across the Americas, becoming the exclusive strategic partner in 24 Digicel markets, managing both inbound and outbound international voice traffic.

e& launched a research programme with New York University Abu Dhabi, focused on advancing 6G technologies aiming to bridge academia and industry, offering students early exposure to future communication technologies.

e& unveiled an AI and generative AI governance framework developed in collaboration with IBM that supports ethical, safe and transparent deployment of AI technologies across e&'s AI ecosystem.

e& also launched the AI Academy, equipping employees with AI skills across foundational, technical and advanced levels. The Group also celebrated the graduation of 25 Emiratis from the fifth cohort of its AI Graduate Programme, bringing the total number of graduates to 284 since its launch in 2021.

Led by the Group's Procurement Centre of Excellence, e& received the 'Best Procurement Transformation' Award in recognition of its innovative approach to transforming procurement into a strategic lever for innovation.

e& UAE

In partnership with Open Innovation AI, a dedicated AI Lab was launched in UAE to drive the development of homegrown, innovative AI solutions. The lab aims to fast-track experimentation and adoption, while supporting the country's ambition to become a global AI hub by 2031. The company also signed a strategic partnership with the UAE Government's Cyber Security Council to launch the Al Ain Innovation Centre.

The UAE set a new global record in fibre-to-the-home network coverage, reaching 99.5 per cent, maintaining its position as the top-ranked country in the world since 2016, according to the annual report issued by the FTTH Council Europe based on 2024 data.

e& UAE has contributed to this growth as it holds the highest fixed broadband penetration rate nationwide with an extensive fibre-optic infrastructure spanning over 14.5 million kilometres—equivalent to more than 360 times the Earth's circumference—providing high-speed connectivity to over 2.88 million homes across the country.

The UAE also ranks number one globally for overall mobile download speeds, driven by e& UAE's network leadership. According to Ookla, e& UAE is the top-performing operator in both overall and 5G mobile download speeds, reinforcing its position at the forefront of connectivity innovation.

A private 5G network for Emirates Steel Arkan (EMSTEEL), a first in the region, was deployed and includes advanced network slicing features enabling real-time automation, predictive maintenance, and worker safety monitoring.

e& UAE successfully tested the 6 GHz and 600 MHz frequency bands allocated by the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) services, paving the way for nationwide performance improvements across homes, businesses and the broader digital economy.

For the first time in the region, e& UAE commercially launched 5G network slicing solutions for enterprise customers providing reliable, dedicated connectivity tailored to the needs of different industries — from manufacturing and public safety to port operations.

An AI-powered drone inspection system for telecom towers, a first-of-its-kind deployment, will now support in enhancing infrastructure maintenance and operational safety.

The company published a strategic report titled "Shaping the Future: e& UAE's Vision for the 6G Era", outlining a forward-looking roadmap for sixth-generation mobile networks. The report envisions a hyperconnected future, where immersive internet experiences and intelligent infrastructure drive smart, inclusive transformation at scale.

The next-generation enterprise connectivity platform was launched integrating proprietary technologies such as Trust Net and AI Net, designed to support hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure in a secure, scalable and efficient manner.

In the enterprise space, e& UAE deepened its partnership with Microsoft by rolling out M365 Copilot across its organisation, driving AI-powered productivity and workflow automation. The two entities also co-launched the "AI for Business Skilling" programme, aimed at equipping UAE small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with essential AI skills and tools for data-driven success.

In support of UAE-based SMEs, e& UAE partnered with Aleria, an AI platform provider, to deliver AI-powered decision-making tools tailored to SME needs.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai and e& UAE are working together to explore ways to enhance the use of future technologies in mobility and communications. The collaboration leverages advanced technologies such as 5G, AI, and IoT to improve smart mobility services and deliver solutions that enhance the comfort, safety, and quality of life for public transport users in Dubai.

Furthermore, Dubai's RTA has completed the rollout of free Wi-Fi at 17 public bus stations and 12 marine transport stations—part of a broader initiative to enhance the commuter experience by enabling passengers to stay connected via smartphones, tablets, and laptops while in transit.

With KATIM, e& will develop secure devices and apps, including the KATIM X3M smartphone and X4 app, to boost encrypted communications and data protection.

Kleindienst Group, the developers of The Heart of Europe on Dubai's World Islands will work with e& UAE to enhance their overall experience with cutting-edge digital innovations focused on the luxury hospitality sector.

A tailored Hajj communication bundle to support pilgrims during the 1446H/2025 season was launched in partnership with the UAE Office for Hajj Affairs, reflecting the Group's commitment to providing relevant, community-focused services that support seamless communication for travellers during significant events.

The Parental Control Service is another example that focuses on enhancing online safety for children — a key step towards promoting digital wellbeing in the UAE and creating a safer digital environment for young users.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and e& have partnered to activate early fire detection systems in homes through the installation of an AI-enhanced Hassantuk smart system with direct connectivity to control rooms, enhancing preventive safety standards within homes across Abu Dhabi.

As part of its strategic partnerships in H1, e& UAE signed a landmark agreement with Al Ain Football Club, delivering exclusive benefits to Al Ain fans while reinforcing e&'s longstanding support for UAE sports on both national and international stages.

As part of its customer-centric strategy, e& UAE's 'Customer Experience Changemaker' initiative has received multiple awards. The system transforms customer feedback into actionable change — categorising issues, identifying root causes, and driving improvements through a dedicated network of internal change agents. By the end of Q1 2025, the company had implemented more than 1,100 enhancements to processes, communications and policies.

e& was recognised by Forrester for its outstanding customer experience (CX) transformation. Through initiatives like the 'CX Change Factory', customer journey redesign, and leadership engagement programmes such as 'Customer Hour', e& demonstrated a deep commitment to customer centricity. The company achieved a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in Net Promoter Score (NPS) and developed a predictive model linking NPS to financial outcomes, impressing judges with its ability to tie customer experience directly to business performance.

e& life

In H1 2025, e& life continued to drive robust momentum, setting benchmarks across fintech, entertainment, and digital lifestyle sectors, fueled by innovation and AI-driven transformation.

In fintech, e& money tripled its total Gross Transaction Value (GTV), reaching over 1.25 million cards issued and more than 1.9 million registered users. Remittance GTV grew by 3.1x year-over-year, cementing its status as a leading digital payments platform in the UAE. On the neobanking front, Wio Bank continued its growth trajectory, significantly expanding its presence among both consumer and SME segments. It was recognised as the Middle East's best digital bank by Euromoney in 2025 and formed a strategic partnership with Network International, empowering SME merchants with enhanced digital credit solutions.

In collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), e& money rolled out IBAN accounts for all customers, allowing users to conduct local transfers and top up balances directly through the app, further enhancing the platform's ability to offer integrated banking services, especially for the unbanked population. This move supports broader financial inclusion goals through secure, no-minimum-balance digital banking and without upfront fees.

e& money also announced a strategic partnership with SafeGold, to introduce digitised gold investment products in the UAE — the first offering of its kind in the market. This allows consumers to invest in and save 24-karat gold digitally via the e& money app, starting from just 10 dirhams. Customers can also sell their holdings at any time and instantly credit the returns to their app wallet, making gold investment more accessible and flexible.

STARZ ON surpassed 10 million installs, a nearly 5-fold increase compared to the previous year, and added 2.4 million new installs quarter-over quarter. Monthly active users (MAU) reached 660,000, a 2.2x increase over the prior year. The platform further solidified its "Home-of-Sports" position, securing exclusive rights for IPL and Asia Cup, complimented by UFC and exclusive PFL rights. Additionally, e& life introduced shoppable TV on STARZ ON in partnership with Trendyol, allowing customers to purchase featured products directly from streamed AVOD content.

In Q1 2025, evision launched its new evision Studios, marking a strategic expansion into original content production. Among its exclusive Ramadan releases were "Flavours from the Heart" and "Coffee & Cartoons", aimed at deepening cultural resonance and audience connection through storytelling.

Digital lifestyle also expanded with Careem Technologies' total GTV growing by 117 per cent, and GTV per user rising by 74 per cent over last year. Careem+ members notably contributed over 55 per cent of total GTV, demonstrating significant customer engagement and traction. Careem continued to reach new frontiers in AI, with AI-based agents now automating over 75 per cent of chats. In addition, operations continued to expand food and grocery geographically, with the successful opening of new cities such as Al Ain and Riyadh.

e& enterprise

e& enterprise partnered with Emeritus to design an AI training programme for executives and senior management. The initiative aims to bridge AI knowledge gaps, address real-world integration challenges, and empower participants with practical applications and case studies to support enterprise-level digital transformation.

In another move to accelerate industry digitisation, e& enterprise partnered with Exeed Industries (a subsidiary of National Holding) on a multi-year programme to digitise Exeed's UAE-based manufacturing plants, including smart factory roadmaps, industrial IoT, digital twins, predictive maintenance, AI for demand forecasting quality control, and energy optimisation — all aligned with ESG integration to reduce carbon impact.

The company also launched a new partnership with LifeBot to bring advanced virtual health services to essential sectors and challenging work environments across the UAE.

In partnership with Infobip, e& enterprise launched a new Customer Engagement Centre combining its omnichannel capabilities and customer data tools with engageX, e& enterprise's customer experience platform.

e& enterprise was named a "Leader" in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Gulf Countries Colocation Services. This recognition highlights the company's ability to deliver secure, scalable and regulatory-compliant infrastructure for mission-critical operations, supporting everything from AI and high-performance computing to data-intensive cloud workloads, particularly in highly regulated industries. In addition, e& enterprise was named a "Major Player" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2025 Vendor Assessment, which assesses the communications platform–as-a-service (CPaaS) market through the IDC MarketScape model.

As a key milestone in advancing enterprise AI across the region, e& enterprise with Katonic AI will deliver AI-powered products, next-generation digital solutions, and innovations tailored to the region's unique business needs, leveraging the capabilities of engageX.

e& enterprise and Genesys will establish a collaborative framework aimed at transforming customer experience by harnessing AI-driven technologies.

With RAIN Technology, e& enterprise will work to transform Operating Room (OR) efficiency in hospitals across the region with the rollout of Orva, the world's first AI-powered voice assistant for the OR. Orva is designed to streamline workflows, enhance care team coordination, and improve real-time documentation and compliance.

haifin and Vodacom Business launched 'Saif', a trade finance de-risking platform to help transform South Africa's banking industry. Saif aims to digitise and de-risk trade finance lending by leveraging haifin's proven blockchain and AI-powered platform, which has already prevented over a hundred million dollars in fraud for member banks in the UAE.

Beehive ranked among Forbes Middle East's 'Fintech 50 in MENA' list for 2025. The peer-to-peer lending platform provides innovative digital finance solutions for SMEs, financial institutions, and investors across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. With more than 35,000 registered SMEs and investors, Beehive continues to strengthen access to finance for businesses across the region. Beehive was also recognised by Fast Company Middle East's '2025 Brands That Matter' list for its role in bridging finance with transparency and trust.

As part of its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance, OneCloud, e& enterprise's cloud platform, is now ISO/IEC 27017 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified. These certifications affirm that OneCloud meets globally recognised benchmarks for cloud security and information management, ensuring robust protection for customers' data and digital assets.

e& enterprise and Microsoft will focus on accelerating AI adoption across key industries in the MENAT region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar. The collaboration focuses on delivering scalable, industry-specific AI and data analytics solutions powered by Microsoft's Azure platform, including Azure OpenAI, Azure Machine Learning, and Synapse Analytics alongside e& enterprise's hybrid cloud capabilities and advisory services.

With Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) e& enterprise will provide Abu Dhabi's industrial sector with access to proof-of-concept solutions, digital readiness assessments, curated training, and a sustainability reporting platform. The partnership also includes expert-led workshops and joint publications aimed at advancing policy dialogue and building a resilient, innovation-led industrial ecosystem.

Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise, partnered with Dubai Air Navigation Services to deploy AI-driven threat intelligence, automation, and machine learning, the collaboration aims to proactively safeguard operations and elevate digital resilience. Central to the partnership is Help AG's AI-powered Cloud Security Operations Center (Cloud SOC), providing advanced threat detection, response, and visibility.

In recognition of its critical role in strengthening the UAE's healthcare cybersecurity landscape, Help AG received the Strategic Partner Award from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi during the 2025 Healthcare Cyber Resilience Drill.

Help AG Saudi Arabia was recognised as 'SASE Partner of the Year' by Palo Alto Networks, underscoring its leadership in delivering secure, scalable, and future-ready SASE solutions across the Kingdom.

Bespin Global launched its Holistic Landing Zone (LZ) on AWS Marketplace, offering a secure, scalable, and production-ready cloud foundation built on AWS Landing Zone architecture principles. In addition, Bespin Global's PLS Ultra Service offering is also available on AWS Marketplace, providing comprehensive cloud management and support services.

e& international

In a significant strategic move, e& PPF Telecom Group acquired 100 per cent of Serbia Broadband (SBB), one of the largest telecom and media companies in Central and Eastern Europe. The acquisition supports the Group's ambition to scale in key European markets. SBB brings more than 700,000 subscribers across fixed internet and pay-TV services, enhancing e&'s position as a major player in the region.

Across the Yettel network, 2025 has seen continued momentum in delivering customer-centric innovation. In Bulgaria, the Yettel mobile app was recognised as the top-rated telecom app in the country, with over 1.5 million downloads and a 4.5-star rating, demonstrating strong customer appreciation for its seamless, fully digital experience. In Hungary, Yettel received Ookla's 'Golden Award' for the fastest mobile network, reinforcing its commitment to digital transformation with faster downloads, reliable connectivity, and smooth video calls for both individuals and businesses. Meanwhile in Serbia, Yettel launched "Yettel Everything," a groundbreaking programme developed with Yettel Bank that integrates banking and telecom services into one unified experience. The offering includes monthly cashback, online shopping discounts, a universal card, and the "Everything for the Road" travel package—featuring roaming data, travel insurance, and Air Serbia VIP benefits—setting a new benchmark for bundled digital services in the region.

O2 Slovakia took part in the largest spectrum auction in the country's history, securing 13 blocks across five bands—including newly available spectrum in the 1500 MHz band—with licenses allocated through to 2048.

In Saudi Arabia, e&-backed Mobily was recognised by Brand Finance as the Fastest Growing Telecom Brand in the Middle East, with a brand value increase of over 140 per cent in five years (and 26 per cent year-on-year), reaching US$ 2.7 billion. Mobily also won the 'Gold Award' for Excellence in Customer Experience, reinforcing its position as a digital lifestyle enabler through services like Mobily Pay, Mobily Gamer, and Mobily TV.

In Morocco, Maroc Telecom (MT) and Inwi (Wana Corporate) signed an expanded partnership to accelerate fibre and 5G rollout. This includes the creation of two joint ventures: UniFiber, aiming to connect 1 million sockets in two years and 3 million over five and UniTower, targeting 2,000 new towers in three years and 6,000 in ten. Phase 1 of the project is valued at MAD 4.4 billion over three years.

In Egypt, e& launched the country's first fully digital international remittance service via its mobile wallet, e& cash. Developed with Banque du Caire, the service enables customers in Egypt to instantly receive money from the UAE and Saudi Arabia with no intermediaries or branch visits required. It marks a major step forward in supporting digital financial inclusion.

e& Egypt officially launched nationwide 5G services, with e& Egypt activating its 5G network on the same day—a milestone that paves the way for transformative growth across sectors such as education and healthcare, offering faster speeds, broader access, and new digital possibilities. Further expanding its service portfolio, e& Egypt also introduced Wi-Fi calling in collaboration with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, enabling customers to make high-quality voice calls over Wi-Fi networks at standard call rates.

PTCL Group continues to strengthen its leadership in Pakistan's digital ecosystem, with PTCL Flash Fiber maintaining its position as the country's #1 FTTH provider, reaching 730,000 subscribers as of May 2025. The successful landing of the 10,000 km Africa-1 Submarine Cable marks a major milestone in Pakistan's digital transformation, enhancing connectivity to global digital hubs and positioning PTCL as the operator of five submarine cables, cementing its role as the nation's connectivity backbone.

PTCL Group also earned widespread recognition at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2025, winning six accolades including 'Best Digital Campaign of the Year' for Arshad Nadeem – Seenataan and 'Best Digital Campaign (Small Budget)' for the Zalmi Women's League. Further reinforcing its brand leadership, PTCL secured a triple victory at the Effie Awards Pakistan, winning 'Best in Telco', 'Best in Social Media', and 'Best in Corporate Reputation'.

Mobily announced investments exceeding SAR 3.4 billion in digital infrastructure projects, including data centres and submarine cables, underscoring its strategic role in advancing the Kingdom's digital transformation. These investments also support national sustainability goals by building a more reliable, efficient, and future-ready infrastructure. Mobily was also recognised by Brand Finance as the 'Fastest Growing Telecom Brand in the Middle East' over the past five years, a testament to its consistent focus on service excellence and delivering high-quality experiences that meet evolving customer expectations.

Further expanding its customer-centric initiatives, Mobily signed an agreement with flynas to allow the conversion of loyalty points from its 'Neqaty' programme to flynas's 'nasmiles' programme, enabling users to enjoy a wider range of travel benefits. In addition, Mobily signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to enhance the digital experience for pilgrims and visitors. This collaboration aims to improve digital services, support the ministry's technical objectives, and contribute to its broader digital transformation agenda.

e& capital

e& capital continues to reaffirm its commitment to investing in companies that redefine industries and shape the future, both regionally and globally. In line with e&'s overarching strategy, its portfolio spans key verticals of the Group, including telecom and digital.