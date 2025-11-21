The deadline for submissions is December 2, 2025.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Earthshot Prize, a leading global platform supporting scalable environmental solutions, has opened nominations for its 2025 cycle.

Accelerators, incubators, universities, NGOs, industry leaders, and startups are invited to submit pre-screened solutions with demonstrated impact.

The prize focuses on five environmental goals: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free economy, and fixing the climate. Eligible nominations must address at least one of these areas and be beyond the idea stage with measurable environmental results.

Submissions will be evaluated on criteria including potential for global impact, organisational strength, early evidence of success, and contributions from technology, community leadership, or market-based approaches.

Nomination forms are available online, with pitch decks accepted via email.

The deadline for submissions is December 2, 2025.