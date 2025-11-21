Earthshot Prize Opens Global Call for Environmental Innovation Nominations The deadline for submissions is December 2, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

The Earthshot Prize, a leading global platform supporting scalable environmental solutions, has opened nominations for its 2025 cycle.

Accelerators, incubators, universities, NGOs, industry leaders, and startups are invited to submit pre-screened solutions with demonstrated impact.

The prize focuses on five environmental goals: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free economy, and fixing the climate. Eligible nominations must address at least one of these areas and be beyond the idea stage with measurable environmental results.

Submissions will be evaluated on criteria including potential for global impact, organisational strength, early evidence of success, and contributions from technology, community leadership, or market-based approaches.

Nomination forms are available online, with pitch decks accepted via email.

The deadline for submissions is December 2, 2025.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff