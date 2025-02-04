Egyptian Superstar Amr Diab and ONE Development Unveil DO Boutique Hotels, the UAE's First Musical Boutique Hotel Integrating AI, Music and Wellness "DO Boutique Hotels introduces a completely new disruptive hotel chain in the UAE, seamlessly blending music, design and AI to create spaces where luxury meets inspiration."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amr Diab Instagram Account

ONE Development, the UAE's first AI-driven boutique lifestyle property developer, has launched ONE/AD, an innovative endeavor set to disrupt the hospitality industry as the first musical themed boutique hotel integrating AI, music and wellness.

Its first project, which is co-founded by ONE Development and the Egyptian superstar Amr Diab, is DO Boutique Hotels.

"Our partnership with global legend Amr Diab is a bold step towards redefining hospitality Industry," said Ali Al Gebely, founder and Chairman of ONE Development. "DO Boutique Hotels introduces a completely new disruptive hotel chain in the UAE, seamlessly blending music, design and AI to create spaces where luxury meets inspiration."

Al Gebely added, "Music is a truly universal language and DO Boutique Hotels will redefine hospitality by crafting unique experiences inspired by music, enabling guests to connect with their creative rhythms. Building on its expertise in real estate and AI-driven concepts, ONE Development is once again setting new benchmarks in the industry, offering a harmonious blend of comfort, elegance, and unforgettable moments."

Amr Diab, founder of DO Boutique Hotels, said, "Music has always been my way of connecting with people; this vision now reaches into hospitality. DO Boutique Hotels create inspiring spaces where innovation, culture and wellness meet, offering today's travelers exclusivity, creativity and meaningful connections."

DO Boutique Hotels, under the slogan "Live the Beat," offers an aspirational holistic lifestyle, transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences. Each venue serves as a vibrant hub of creativity and connection, redefining hospitality and inspiring a renewed sense of living.
