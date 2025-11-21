The alliance aligns with federal and emirate-level strategies including Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

he Emirates Growth Fund (EGF), the UAE's growth equity platform backed by Emirates Development Bank, has entered a strategic partnership with Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, to accelerate the expansion of small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country's industrial sector.

The agreement was signed in the presence of H.E. Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chair and Managing Director of EGF, and Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group. Signing the partnership were Khalifa Al Hajeri, CEO of EGF, and Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group.

According to both entities, the partnership aims to strengthen the national manufacturing ecosystem by supporting scale-stage SMEs with access to growth capital, industry networks, and tailored development programs. The alliance aligns with federal and emirate-level strategies including Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Under the agreement, EGF and Dubai Industrial City will collaborate on initiatives such as investments in high-potential industrial SMEs, client introductions, entrepreneurship programs, and knowledge-exchange activities. EGF will also provide bespoke support to SMEs operating within Dubai Industrial City, in line with its investment guidelines.

Launched during the Make it in the Emirates Forum, EGF deploys growth capital to UAE-based SMEs generating more than AED 10 million in annual revenue across priority sectors including manufacturing, food security, healthcare, and advanced technology.

Dubai Industrial City, established in 2004, is one of the region's largest manufacturing and logistics hubs, home to more than 1,100 companies and over 350 operational factories across six sector-specific zones. Its location near Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, and an Etihad Rail freight terminal provides strategic connectivity for manufacturers and distributors.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group's wider portfolio of business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Design District, Dubai Science Park, and others.