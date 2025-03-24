O West, the fully integrated town by Orascom Development in west Cairo, partnered with MO4 Network, one of the region's most impactful digital media companies with a portfolio of 14 leading publications, to bring NEXT by O West to life.

The Middle East is experiencing a business revolution, with startups in the region raising a record-breaking US$2.3 billion in investments in 2024 alone. This surge is driven by bold entrepreneurs who are pushing boundaries and transforming industries, but true success goes beyond just capital—it's about cultivating the right mindset, developing resilience, and committing to continuous growth in an ever-evolving landscape.

Steven Bartlett, one of the world's most influential entrepreneurs and the host of one of the biggest business podcasts, 'The Diary of a CEO', headlined the event, reflecting O West and MO4 Network's commitment to storytelling as a driving force for success and transformation.

His journey of resilience and innovation aligned perfectly with their mission to inspire and empower future business leaders. Held at the O Business District with over 100 innovators in attendance, NEXT by O West provided aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources, networks, and insights needed to fuel their journeys.

O West, developed by Orascom Development, is an integrated town that seamlessly combines business, leisure, and living. As part of Orascom Development's expansive 100-million-square-meter portfolio across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, O West features a dedicated business hub, the O Business District (OBD), which served as the perfect venue for NEXT by O West.

Reflecting on O West's vision, Omar El Hamamsy, Group CEO of Orascom Development, stated, "At Orascom Development, our strategy is built on creating integrated communities where innovation, opportunity, and growth are at the heart of everything we do. This vision extends beyond just providing spaces to live and work, it's about cultivating environments that empower individuals and businesses to reach their full potential."

He added, "O West is a great example of this approach; it's a thriving hub where entrepreneurs, leaders, and creatives come together to shape the future. Hosting events like NEXT by O West with global leaders like Steven Bartlett is part of our broader commitment to equipping the next generation with the inspiration, knowledge, and connections they need to drive change and lead in the evolving business landscape."

Reinforcing the impact of collaboration and storytelling, Amy Mowafi, co-founder and CEO of MO4 Network, said, "Our mission is to drive change and create impact through meaningful stories about the people, places, and movements shaping the Middle East today."

She continued, "NEXT is an event experience that reflects our belief in the power of connection and the possibilities that arise when extraordinary minds are brought together buoyed by inspiring stories. They say to predict the future you have to create it, so we're hoping that together, we can discover what's NEXT."

At the core of this ecosystem lies O Business District (OBD), O West's dedicated business hub designed to support entrepreneurs, professionals, and enterprises with modern infrastructure. Since 2019, OBD has established itself as a business destination, offering 29,046 square meters of office space and 707 square meters of retail, attracting a growing community of forward-thinking professionals.

Building on this foundation, Phase 2 expands OBD's innovative business environment with an additional 25,920 square meters, including 4,674 square meters dedicated to retail and co-working spaces. A key highlight is the vibrant new promenade, designed to foster connectivity and engagement through pedestrian-friendly walkways, lush green spaces, and inviting seating areas. This seamless blend of functionality and creativity ensures an inspiring atmosphere for both work and leisure.

Through initiatives that combine modern workspaces, strategic partnerships, and a focus on talent development, O West is not just building a community, it is creating a hub for the next generation of trailblazers. With the continued growth of the O Business District and the expansion of its vision, O West is poised to become the driving force behind the future of business and innovation in the MENA region.