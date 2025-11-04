You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Endeavor Saudi Arabia concluded Riyadh Forward 2025, the latest chapter of its Forward Series, on October 26. With Endeavor's Forward Series annually bringing together world-class founders and investors to explore the future of entrepreneurship from Saudi Arabia, the inaugural Riyadh Forward 2025 aimed to amplify the Kingdom's momentum as a global center for innovation, capital, and scale.

The event brought together more than 400 carefully selected attendees, ranging from Endeavor Entrepreneurs, investors, limited partners, and mentors to prominent policymakers, industry leaders, and key ecosystem contributors. "Fast forward five years from now, we expect 5,000–7,000 new startups to launch, potentially more. We hope over 30% of these scaleups will enter global markets, turning Saudi brands into international names," declared Saud Alsabhan, Deputy Governor for Entrepreneurship at Monsha'at (the event's Ecosystem Partner), during the summit.

Image courtesy Endeavor Saudi Arabia

Alsabhan's words set the tone for what was a full day of expert-led sessions, keynotes, and panels that explored the rise of Riyadh emerging as a global innovation, and the Kingdom's pivotal role in driving growth and investment across MENA and beyond. During one such session, Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, the founder and CEO behind the Saudi-based fintech unicorn Tamara, noted that, "We need mega smart global funding; as entrepreneurs, we can't always rely on ourselves—without it, Tamara wouldn't exist."

Meanwhile, Federico Pienovi, CEO (MENA and APAC) at global digital consulting and technology company Globant, added his insights on the Kingdom's growth too. "I come from Latin America, where governments make it hard to grow a big company, so unicorns are rare. In Saudi Arabia, they ask how they can help you expand," he said.

Image courtesy Endeavor Saudi Arabia

The day opened with "Riyadh to the World: A Journey to Global Innovation", a conversation between Saud Al Sabhan, Deputy Governor of Monsha'at, and Ahmed Hamdan, Co-Founder & CEO of Unifonic, exploring the evolution of Saudi Arabia's innovation landscape and its global ambitions.

Image courtesy Endeavor Saudi Arabia

Other key sessions of the day included:

"Scaling from Elsewhere: Founders Shaping the Future" — Fireside chat with Linda Rottenberg (Endeavor Global Co-Founder & CEO), Abdulmajeed Alsukhan (Tamara), and Pieter de Villiers (Clickatell).

"Asia Meets Saudi: LivSpace's Next Chapter" — Conversation with Anuj Srivastava (LivSpace) and Yana El Dirani (Endeavor Catalyst).

"LatAm Meets Saudi: Inside Globant's Global Playbook" — Federico Pienovi (Globant) and Mohammed Alariefy (MCIT), moderated by Marcelo Lima (Monashees).

"IPO Signals: Saudi's Tech Listings Unpacked" — Mazen Al Jubeir and Sebastian von Renouard (Isometry Capital), followed by a panel with Abdullah Al-Beesh (CMA), Bandar Al Blehed (Saudi Exchange), and Fahad Almalki (Suhail Partner).

Image courtesy Endeavor Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, investor-focused discussions covered themes like "M&A as a Growth Catalyst," "VCs Go Global: Why MENA Is the Next Big Bet," and "AI from the Source: Saudi's Vision," featuring leaders from Prosus, SPICE, Foodics, Endeavor Catalyst, HUMAIN, STV, and Merit Incentives, alongside practical insights on scale and IPO pathways from Mohammed Galal (eXtra ) and Ayman Essawy (Connect Money). "To succeed, you must have a strategic calendar outlining plans for the next 5, 10, and 20 years, along with a mindset tailored to each stage of the business," said Mohamed Galal, Managing Director & CEO, eXtra (United Electronics Co.). "With our current 10 million customers and 100 million daily customer interactions at eXtra, the key is to prioritize the business itself over focusing on an exit strategy."

The summit wrapped with an exclusive networking dinner, deepening connections among global and regional changemakers.