Last year, Global Village welcomed 9 million visitors, providing its featured partners a variety of profitable opportunities to expand their business potential.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai's first family destination for multicultural entertainment Global Village invites traders, owners, and entrepreneurs to submit proposals to present their businesses throughout the park's season 28. Interested applicants can register their interest via the park's online business portal.

"Global Village offers a distinctive chance for entrepreneurs and larger international companies to expand their ambition and translate business ideas into long-term success," said Ali Al Hashimi, Director of Commercial and Sponsorship, Global Village.

"We act as an economic catalyst for the region, serving as a launch pad for innovative concepts in areas such as organizing country pavilions, innovative street food concepts, unique food carts, specialty restaurants and coffee shops, retail shops, service providers that enhance the guest experience and new attractions. Our DNA is rooted in bringing fresh ideas to Dubai. We simplify the process for both new and established business owners, enabling them to expand their footprint, grow their revenue, and achieve a return on investment."

Source: Global Village

Partners are provided comprehensive support including assistance with staff visas, customs procedures for imported products, storage facilities, registration support, and access to electronic payment terminals for sub-lessees.

Interested entrepreneurs and small and large business owners can register their interest here.

