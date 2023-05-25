Sheraa Hackathon Sees 150 Youth Developing 300 Food Waste Management Ideas The Sustainability Hackathon by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) presented more than 300 ideas to combat food waste in a sustainable fashion by 150 young participants.

The Sustainability Hackathon by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) presented more than 300 ideas to combat food waste in a sustainable fashion by 150 youth.

Organized in collaboration with the Information & Communication Technology Fund (ICT Fund) and powered by BEEAH Education, the event was held in line with the UAE celebrating 2023 as the Year of Sustainability ahead of the nation hosting the prestigious COP 28 later in 2023.

"This weekend was a testament to the fresh perspectives that are brought forth by the talented youth of today, cementing this generation as a cornerstone in the conversation on sustainability," said CEO of Sheraa Najla Al Midfa. "At Sheraa, we recognize that the youth hold the key to unlocking innovative solutions and driving meaningful change.By actively engaging and empowering the young minds of our generation through impactful initiatives like the Sustainability Hackathon, in collaboration with partners such as ICT Fund and BEEAH, we ensure that their voices are heard as valuable contributors to the nation's sustainability agenda."

Centred around sustainability in food waste as selected by BEEAH Education, the hackathon resulted in four teams being selected out of 10 finalists: Taqsim, an AI-powered waste management application allows users to track their waste management efforts, Daima, a farming project offering farmers a two-layer greenhouse system, Eco-Karam, an e-catering platform that focuses on reducing food waste in mass gatherings, and ZeroIT, a platform that assists small and medium-sized grocery stores in selling expiring items to customers at discounted prices.

Speaking at the event, Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO of ICT Fund, said that the hackathon is part of the UAE's comprehensive efforts aimed at creating a more sustainable future, while Hind Al Huwaidi, Managing Director of BEEAH Education, added, "The events like the Sustainability Hackathon not only empower the youth to unlock their potential, but also contribute to shaping the modern economy, driven by circularity, sustainability, and innovation."

