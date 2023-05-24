You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and food delivery and q-commerce platform Talabat UAE have partnered to support Emirati SMEs in the F&B sector.

In line with the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), Khalifa Fund F&B businesses will be able to sell their food on the Talabat app, which will allow them to expand their business by increasing their brand's visibility in addition to reach.

In addition, they will also get a range of resources through a yearly contract that grants them access to the platform's extensive customer database, subsidised fees and special benefits, including a dedicated account manager for ongoing support as they start their online journey.

On the signing with Talabat UAE, CEO of the Khalifa Fund H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei stated, "This MoU is a significant step towards achieving our vision of further enhancing Emirati entrepreneur's capacity in the F&B sector, while continuing to foster a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE." Her Excellency added that the exponential growth of e-commerce and q-commerce in the region presents an opportunity for entrepreneurs in these sectors. "We provide them with beneficial tools and resources which will help them to be more efficient in a competitive market," she added. "This partnership represents and showcases Khalifa Fund's commitment to identifying various ways in which to enhance our entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director at Talabat UAE, added, "Having begun our journey as a startup in the region, supporting SMEs is inherent in the culture of talabat UAE. We believe in the immense value SMEs contribute to the sustainable economic development of the country, as well as their vital role in introducing innovative concepts to the market."

