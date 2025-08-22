In this exclusive Q&A with Entrepreneur Middle East, Esports World Cup Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert discusses the merging of sports and esports, the role of NGSC in accelerating industry growth, and why stability and trust are the two critical ingredients for the future of the sector.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The global sports landscape is undergoing a historic transformation. What was once considered two distinct worlds—traditional sports and esports—is now converging into a single, powerful ecosystem that is borderless, digital, and global. At the center of this shift stands Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation and a pioneer in the esports industry.

Reichert has long been at the forefront of competitive gaming's evolution, from its early grassroots tournaments to the multimillion-dollar leagues of today. Now, through the New Global Sports Conference (NGSC)—a platform already hailed as the "Davos of esports"—he is shaping the future of how sports will be played, consumed, and celebrated worldwide.

In this exclusive Q&A with Entrepreneur Middle East, Reichert discusses the merging of sports and esports, the role of NGSC in accelerating industry growth, and why stability and trust are the two critical ingredients for the future of the sector.

The New Global Sports Conference is about shaping the future. What kind of future do you believe NGSC is helping to create, and how do sports and esports fit into that vision?

The future of sports is a clear merger with esports. Esports is born digital, borderless, and global from day one. The New Global Sports Conference is where it stands shoulder to shoulder with traditional disciplines, merging together into the new global sport.

Can you tell us more about how you see that merger happening?

Ralf Reichert: Historically, once human beings mastered survival, they started to play. That play evolved into games with rules and winners, and then became institutionalized with tournaments—eventually transforming into sports.

Big sports and spectator sports were born, and even 100 years ago, the biggest spectator sport was actually horse riding. And 100 years later, the biggest traditional sports is football. And each sport was born exactly the same way

Esports followed the same trajectory. In the early 2000s, it went from simple play to structured tournaments and leagues, and today it's one of the world's biggest spectator sports. Twenty-five years ago, Quake and StarCraft dominated. Later came Counter-Strike, and now League of Legends, Valorant, Rocket League, and EA FC are at the forefront.

Naturally, societies first try to differentiate between things, but eventually, they blend together. The NGSC is where this blending between sports and esports culminates and accelerates.

Traditional sports built their legacies over decades. How is NGSC fast-tracking esports to similar levels?

Sports need decades to mature, but esports has achieved in years what would have taken traditional sports generations. Esports is borderless by design and benefits from zero-cost digital distribution, which has accelerated its growth dramatically.

But for long-term success, industries need all stakeholders to unite. NGSC does exactly that—it brings publishers, clubs, brands, policymakers, and sports executives together. We take the best from traditional models, leave inefficiencies behind, and help esports grow faster and smarter.

How do global platforms like NGSC advance the esports ecosystem, particularly in areas like policy, investment, and cross-industry collaboration?

Every industry needs two things to grow: stability and trust.

Stability often comes from politics—they shape the foundation in every local market. Trust is what keeps investors, players, fans, and publishers engaged. Without it, no ecosystem can thrive.

The New Global Sports Conference is the first time all of these stakeholders came together in one room—government-endorsed, with an unprecedented number of ministers and policymakers present. That combination makes NGSC unique. It provides stability, creates trust, and gives us the opportunity to shape the industry at a global scale.

Ten years from now, which moments from this conference will we look back on as turning points?

Three things.

First, the unprecedented level of executive decision-making power in the room.

Second, the collaborations, business deals, and intellectual exchange that will emerge from it.

And third, the manifestation of nations and governments in the borderless world of esports. Those will be the pivotal moments we look back on as having reshaped the industry.

Finally, what role do you see NGSC playing in making esports and sports indistinguishable in the future?

One of the core pillars of NGSC is to make esports and sports one world. I recently spoke with Lando Norris, who joined the Esports World Cup, along with other traditional sports celebrities. They all admired the skills of esports athletes, just as esports players admire traditional athletes.

From a business perspective, NGSC is the place that makes esports and sports indistinguishable—where both are recognized and respected as equal disciplines.

The message is clear: the future of global sports will not be defined by boundaries between the digital and the physical. Instead, it will be shaped by the fusion of esports and traditional sports into a single ecosystem where athletes—whether on a field or in front of a screen—are celebrated for their skill, discipline, and performance.

***

With Ralf Reichert at the helm, the Esports World Cup Foundation and the New Global Sports Conference are not only pushing the industry forward—they are setting the stage for the next chapter in sports history.