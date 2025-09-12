The Tokyo gathering will mark the third FII event of the year, following the FII Priority Europe Summit in Albania in May 2025 and coming just weeks after the initiative's flagship conference in Riyadh in October 2025.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) is set to host its Priority Asia Summit in Tokyo from November 30 to December 1, 2025, with senior executives from major Japanese corporations confirmed to attend, media reported.

Delegations from the Saudi and Japanese governments, as well as representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), are also expected to take part.

The ninth edition of FII is scheduled for Riyadh from October 27 to 30, 2025, reinforcing the Kingdom's role as the initiative's central stage.