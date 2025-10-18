Foodics and AWS Sign US$10 Million Agreement to Power Expansion Journey with Cloud Computing and AI Innovation Foodics will leverage AWS's cloud computing infrastructure to support its expansion and accelerate the development of its own artificial intelligence (AI) solutions aimed at transforming the food and hospitality sector.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Shutterstock

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Foodics, a Cloud-based restaurant operations and financial management platform in the Middle East, have signed a strategic commercial agreement valued at US$10 million.

Foodics will leverage AWS's cloud computing infrastructure to support its expansion and accelerate the development of its own artificial intelligence (AI) solutions aimed at transforming the food and hospitality sector.

Through the agreement, AWS will provide the scalable and secure cloud infrastructure that forms the backbone of Foodics' platform, enabling the company to integrate AI as a fundamental part of its SaaS Restaurant Management Solution offering. Foodics plans to apply this enhanced infrastructure to roll out its own AI initiatives - including predictive demand forecasting, intelligent inventory management, dynamic pricing, and AI-driven recommendations - to help restaurants optimize operations and financial management.

Ahmad AlZaini, CEO and co-founder, Foodics says, "At Foodics, we see ourselves as a fintech-first SaaS platform with a mission to empower both SMEs and large enterprises in the F&B sector. This multi-million dollar agreement with AWS gives us the cloud and AI infrastructure to double down on predictive analytics — from demand forecasting to dynamic pricing and intelligent inventory management, and to unlock even more advanced capabilities in the future. These are not add-ons; they are part of the foundation that will redefine how restaurants of every size manage their operations and finances."

Amr Masri, Country Leader, KSA, AWS, added, "This agreement with Foodics highlights the immense potential of cloud computing and AI to revolutionize the food and hospitality sector. AWS is proud to provide the foundational technology that will enable Foodics to accelerate the development of their AI-driven solutions, from dynamic pricing to intelligent recommendations, ensuring restaurants can operate smarter, more efficiently, and with greater financial control."
