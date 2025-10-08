"We set out not only to reshape Dubai's real estate landscape, but to redefine it altogether and highlight it on a global stage."

The Founder & Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT Group, Mahdi Amjad, didn't just set out to be yet another Dubai property entrepreneur. There were already plenty of those during Dubai's boom period of the early noughties.

His entrepreneurial journey started at an early age working within the family business and blossomed when he started his first company that went on to become one of the largest IT distribution businesses in the UAE. Even then, he knew that diversification is key to continued growth. When he successfully exited the IT industry, he explored different investment options in the UAE and internationally.

But it was his real estate investments that sparked a lifelong passion for the industry, leading him to found OMNIYAT in 2005 with the ambition of reimagining Dubai's skyline.

Reimagining Dubai's Skyline

Since then, he has carved out a distinct niche in luxury real estate, leaving an iconic mark on Dubai's burgeoning skyline. "In 2005, we started by reimagining the way we develop properties, combining architecture and precision with imaginative designs and art to create an elevated living experience for people in the city," explains Amjad.

"We set out not only to reshape Dubai's real estate landscape, but to redefine it altogether and highlight it on a global stage. Everything we do, from the way we think, design, and build iconic masterpieces and destinations, has been driven by this vision we call 'The Art of Elevation."

Winning Global Investor Trust

Two decades later, OMNIYAT stands as a pioneer in Dubai's ultra-luxury sector. In 2025, the company raised USD 900 million through a USD 500m green Sukuk in May and a USD 400 million issuance in September.

"The fact that a Dubai luxury developer could raise nearly USD 1 billion in global markets in such a short period of time would have been unthinkable a decade ago. For OMNIYAT, it marks a significant milestone of credibility and strong global investor trust in OMNIYAT, and our disciplined strategy, robust pipeline, and ability to deliver exceptional developments. It also reflects Dubai's resilience and sustained appeal as a global investment destination" says Amjad.

What does this mean for OMNIYAT's growth trajectory? "Our second issuance was more than twice oversubscribed and the improved pricing compared to our debut Sukuk is another sign of the market's increasing confidence in our future growth opportunities," explains Amjad. "By extending our debt maturity profile, we've further strengthened our balance sheet and created the long-term stability to accelerate our most ambitious growth agenda yet."

Ambition on a Grand Scale

Ambitious is certainly the operative word. Projects in the pipeline include transformative developments such as LUMENA, OMNIYAT's record-setting commercial tower in the Burj Khalifa District, and ENARA; two commercial projects which sold out within weeks of launch. The Group has also acquired Marasi Bay Island, where OMNIYAT has major plans underway. "We are introducing the Burj Khalifa district's first beach club at Marasi Bay Island, establishing a new paradigm of urban waterfront living that blends privacy, luxury, and curated social experiences. Marasi Bay will soon be transformed into a luxurious ecosystem right in the heart of Dubai."

Another key milestone was the launch of OMNIYAT Bespoke, a new platform that built on the company's legacy of ultra-luxury real estate excellence to deliver one-of-a-kind residences co-created with the world's finest talent in design and craftsmanship. "The UAE is witnessing a new era of exceptional and unique experiences emerging within its ultra-luxury market, and OMNIYAT has yet again taken a pole position in this space," says Amjad. "As Dubai continues to experience rising economic growth cementing its position as a global luxury destination, demand for personal and ultra-rare lifestyles is soaring. OMNIYAT Bespoke offers a practical way for owners from all over the world to infuse their unique aspirations into every facet of their homes, allowing them to elevate their lifestyles into something extraordinary."

Redefining the Workplace

While OMNIYAT's residential and hospitality landmarks stand out, its focus on delivering the same luxurious experiences to commercial and working spaces remains key for the company.

One of its inaugural projects launched in 2007, The Opus by OMNIYAT, is a mixed-use commercial, residential, hospitality and hotel landmark in Dubai's Business Bay. The Opus, which was designed by the late visionary architect Dame Zaha Hadid, has become one of the most iconic architectural masterpieces in the region.

Since then, the Company has seen a consistent increase in demand for premium or Grade A office spaces in both luxury and ultra luxury commercial buildings. These spaces offer employers and employees a refined corporate environment with world-class amenities, sustainable design, and exclusive working experience. Within months of launch, most of its featured developments were sold out including One by OMNIYAT, The Binary, Bayswater, and The Opus and most recently joined by ENARA and LUMENA.

"Our evolution into ultra-luxury commercial spaces was organic as we saw growing demand from UHNWIs and global firms for workspaces that reflect their stature and values," explains Amjad. "Today's leaders don't want cookie-cutter offices; they want environments that inspire. By bringing residential-level refinement and hospitality-inspired service to the workplace, we see immense potential in this new vertical."

These ultra-luxury commercial projects are designed with amenities, services and features usually reserved for five-star hospitality, including concierge services, Michelin-star fine dining, and world-class wellness facilities. For Amjad, wellness is the new currency of luxury. "Today's UHNWIs are looking for more than aesthetics; they want spaces that support their physical, emotional, and social well-being," he explains.

"That's why we have adopted a holistic living approach in our communities where luxury is measured not only by design and amenities but also by how long and how well you can thrive in these environments. Wellness is embedded into the DNA of our developments. To achieve that, we partner with leading global providers of wellness, longevity and preventive healthcare to create unique experiences ranging from curated soundscapes to on-site longevity clinics."

A Group Built for Growth

As the UAE real estate sector continues to expand, the same vision, passion and philosophy underpin all of Mahdi Amjad's business ventures. This was particularly reflected in the launch of OMNIYAT Group in 2024, a multi-branded portfolio of companies operating across the real estate, hospitality, commercial and tech sectors.

The Group builds on OMNIYAT's legacy as a market leader and trend setter in the ultra-luxury segment of the industry and is positioned to drive the next phase of growth, based on a clear and future looking strategy.

"To support this ambitious growth agenda, we've implemented a policy of strategic diversification across new projects, segments and geographies while retaining our ethos of bringing only the best in class to our customers," says Amjad.

"We now apply the same principles and diligence that set OMNIYAT apart globally to every segment of the market that we operate in," he adds. "Our vision and promise is to deliver 'best-in-class, in every class', setting the highest standards, ensuring quality, innovation, and inspirational experiences for all stakeholders, especially our customers, through our growing and diversified portfolio," states Amjad.

Expanding the Platform: BEYOND

One of OMNIYAT Group's most important steps in 2024 was the launch of BEYOND, a bold brand created to capture the wider luxury segment of the market. It represents the Group's entry into adjacent real estate categories, broadening its reach while staying true to the principles of design excellence and meticulous execution that define OMNIYAT.

BEYOND was founded with a clear vision: to go beyond building homes by shaping destinations in exceptional locations, where architecture flows seamlessly with nature and communities are designed around wellness and connection. "BEYOND embodies our ambition to lead this broader market with developments that are innovative, inclusive, and experience-led, creating places that inspire and endure for generations," says Mahdi.

In less than a year, BEYOND has launched seven landmark projects, surpassing AED 7 billion in sales and introducing more than 2,000 residences to the market. These achievements have positioned the brand among Dubai's top 10 developers and the top three in its segment. This rapid momentum underscores BEYOND's emergence as a leading player shaping Dubai's real estate landscape, contributing directly to the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 by strengthening the sector's growth, enhancing its competitiveness, and reinforcing the city's global appeal as a destination for both investment and exceptional living.

The Philosophy and Formula for Enduring Success

OMNIYAT's philosophy is to treat real estate as a canvas where form, function, imagination and feeling must coexist. Working with the world's most acclaimed architects and designers, they obsess over the small details – everything, from façade engineering to interiors and landscaping is deliberate. "I have been privileged to collaborate with the world's best minds, who have shaped how we view space and possibility. Through their boldness and vision, we challenge norms and embrace architecture as a statement.

Those collaborations still inform our creative process today."

For Amjad, the formula is simple: "We obsess over small details and ensure that everything, from façade engineering to scent and soundscapes, is purposeful."

As a parting note, Mahdi Amjad offers three lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs:

"First, dream boldly and execute meticulously.

Second, surround yourself with people who challenge you.

And third, be patient. Great things, especially iconic masterpieces, take time."