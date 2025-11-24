With 200 submissions from aviation leaders across 23 countries, this year's Airport Excellence Awards underscore Saudi Arabia's growing influence in the sector as the Kingdom accelerates multi-billion-dollar upgrades under Vision 2030.

The Global Airports Forum (GAF) announced that it has received 200 nominations from 23 countries for the 3rd Airport Excellence Awards (AEA), which will be held on December 16–17 in Riyadh. The awards, organized by Niche Ideas and sponsored by Matarat Holding, recognize innovation, operational excellence, and industry advancement across the global aviation sector.

Saudi companies submitted a significant share of this year's entries. Local participants include Al Khalejiah Catering, Almabani General Contractors, Alvest Arabia Equipment Services, Etihad Salam, MAFA, METCO, Samana Special Mission, and Saudi Scales and Equipment, alongside regional operations of major global players such as SITA, Surbana Consultants, UNITED ATS, and Black Arrow Trading and Services.

The 4th edition of GAF will take place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC), bringing together aviation operators, solution providers, and policymakers. The AEA will recognize achievements across 10 categories: Air Connectivity and Route Development, Airport Design and Infrastructure, Airport Retail and Commercial Partnerships, Airport Security, Airport Staff Training and Human Capital Development, Baggage Handling, Ground Support Solutions, Innovation and Technology, Passenger Experience, and Sustainability and Environment.

Daksha Patel, Event Director at Niche Ideas, said the strong response reflects the aviation sector's ongoing focus on modernization: "GAF considers innovation a core pillar in supporting Saudi Arabia's aviation goals. The Airport Excellence Awards highlight the ideas and technologies driving progress across the industry."

International nominees include global aviation companies such as Skyportz, ADB Safegate, Groupe ADP, IDEMIA Public Security, BEUMER Group, Adani Airports, GMR Airports, Leonardo SpA, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Vanderlande, Plaza Premium Group, and Datalogic S.P.A.

Saudi Arabia continues to accelerate upgrades to its airport infrastructure. In 2024, the country's airports handled a record 128 million passengers—a 15% year-on-year increase—alongside a 10% rise in flight activity and a 34% increase in air cargo volumes, reaching 1.2 million tonnes. The Kingdom plans to invest more than US$100 billion in its aviation sector, including over US$50 billion dedicated to airport development. By 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to connect 250 destinations, reach 330 million annual passengers, and handle 4.5 million tonnes of cargo.

Earlier in 2025, Saudi airports began implementing the world's largest passenger-flow technology rollout through advanced LiDAR systems. In October, the Kingdom also inaugurated the region's first Virtual ATC Tower at Al Ula Airport, operated remotely from Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport.

A report by aviation analytics firm Cirium noted that Saudi Arabia has announced multiple major aviation investments in recent years. The country's airport operations market is projected to reach US$352 million by 2030.

GAF 2025 will host over 250 exhibitors from more than 100 countries and expects more than 8,000 participants. New features this year include a Future GSE Display, Airport Innovation Hub, Airport Innovation Trail, and a Startups Hub, in addition to two international conferences, an Airport Buyer Meetings Programme, and the Airport Excellence Awards.