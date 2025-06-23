Global Buyers Drive 86% of Samana Developers' Sales

Samana Developers has consistently been recognized for its dedication to quality and innovation in the real estate sector.

Samana Developers, a Dubai-based real estate developer based in Dubai, announced that an impressive 86% of its property sales are attributed to foreign buyers, underscoring a robust international vote of confidence in Dubai's real estate market and its significant contribution to the Emirate's foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

This remarkable trend at Samana Developers mirrors the broader economic narrative of the UAE.

According to the latest report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the country surged to AED167 billion (US$45 billion) last year, marking a substantial 48% increase compared to the previous year.

Within this vibrant landscape, data from the Dubai FDI Monitor highlights that real estate alone contributed a significant 14% of the total estimated FDI capital flows into Dubai in 2024, solidifying its role as a key driver for the city's economic expansion.

The dominant nationalities among Samana Developers' foreign buyers include investors from India, UK, Egypt, and Syria, reflecting Dubai's widespread appeal as a stable and lucrative investment destination.

The surge in international investment comes amidst a flourishing real estate market in Dubai. The residential sector, in particular, witnessed strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, recording approximately 42,000 sales transactions valued at AED 114.4 billion. This represents a substantial year-on-year increase of 23.1% in volume and 29.6% in value.

Property Finder's data further corroborates this vigor, reporting 45,474 transactions totaling AED 142.7 billion in Q1 2025, marking a 22% increase in volume and a 30% surge in value compared to Q1 2024. Monthly figures underscore this momentum, with May 2025 witnessing a historic AED 66.8 billion in sales across 18,700 deals, a 44% year-on-year value surge. The commercial office market has mirrored this strength, with sales transactions increasing by 23.7% year-on-year and values soaring by 83.1% in Q1 2025.

Image courtesy of Samana Developers

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, stated, "The fact that 86% of our sales come from foreign buyers is a powerful testament to the global trust and confidence in Dubai's economy and its real estate sector. This directly translates into significant Foreign Direct Investment, reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global hub for business and lifestyle. The latest market data, with residential transactions soaring by nearly 30% and commercial values by over 83% in Q1 2025, validates the robust and attractive environment we offer to international investors seeking high returns and unparalleled stability."

With a portfolio exceeding AED17 billion and a 4.4% market share, Samana Developers demonstrates a clear dedication to growth and innovation. The successful launch of an impressive 12 new projects in 2024, including their latest global launch of Samana Ocean Views Interiors by Elie Saab, showcases their commitment to expanding their offerings. Their strategically located properties appeal to both end-users and investors, offering compelling opportunities for capital appreciation and healthy rental yields.

Image courtesy of Samana Developers

The recent launch of the Happiness Centre further solidifies the company's devotion to not only constructing exceptional homes but also cultivating a community of satisfied and loyal homeowners, setting a new benchmark for customer service in the region's real estate industry.