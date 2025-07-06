Glow Differently with Feel Feel uses a blend of vegan amino acids, vitamins and botanicals that encourage your body to produce its own collagen – no animals involved.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FEEL

The UK's supplement brand has just launched in the UAE - Feel is behind the world's first vegan collagen range, offering a new era of skincare and wellness support that's entirely plant-based, science-backed and seriously stylish.

Traditional collagen supplements are usually made from bovine or marine sources, but Feel has flipped the script with a groundbreaking blend of vegan amino acids, vitamins and botanicals that encourage your body to produce its own collagen – no animals involved.


"We've seen a huge shift in how people across the UAE are approaching health – there's a growing demand for wellness products that are clean, effective, and align with personal values like sustainability and transparency. We knew it was time to bring Feel here," says Boris Hodakel, founder, Feel.
Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

The 100: Haisam Odeimeh, Group CEO, Financial Services, Al Ramz

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

How to Build a Side Hustle That Stands on Its Own — Without Burning Out

Ready to take your side hustle to the next level? This article shows you how to turn it into its own unique brand that gets noticed and grows on its own.

By Adam Horlock
Science & Technology

101 Small Business Ideas to Match Your Personality, Investment, Skills & Goals

Still stuck on what biz to start? Use AI to uncover 101 custom ideas aligned with your skills, values & lifestyle—plus a 90-day roadmap to launch with clarity.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

Get Free or Low-Cost Publicity

These 10 tools can help you get the recognition you've been craving.

By Margie Zable Fisher
Growing a Business

Why Storytelling (Not Selling) Is Your Most Powerful Branding Tool

A thought leader is a sum of their stories. Learn why sharing your unique thoughts, feelings and perspectives can help you stand apart from other experts in your field.

By Adam Witty