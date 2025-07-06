Feel uses a blend of vegan amino acids, vitamins and botanicals that encourage your body to produce its own collagen – no animals involved.

The UK's supplement brand has just launched in the UAE - Feel is behind the world's first vegan collagen range, offering a new era of skincare and wellness support that's entirely plant-based, science-backed and seriously stylish.



Traditional collagen supplements are usually made from bovine or marine sources, but Feel has flipped the script with a groundbreaking blend of vegan amino acids, vitamins and botanicals that encourage your body to produce its own collagen – no animals involved.

"We've seen a huge shift in how people across the UAE are approaching health – there's a growing demand for wellness products that are clean, effective, and align with personal values like sustainability and transparency. We knew it was time to bring Feel here," says Boris Hodakel, founder, Feel.