Vurse, a UAE-based decentralized social media platform, has clinched first place in the iOS App Store category, "UAE Entertainment and Top Free Apps." The platform claimed the top spot two days after its launch on the iOS App Store, by beating contemporary legacy platforms such as TikTok, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

With a mission to be a disruptor in the creator economy, Vurse empowers creators with a platform that is designed to boost undiscovered talents and help creators meaningfully engage with global communities. As such, creators that have joined the platform as early adopters have been able to garner over 50,000 followers over a period of a few weeks.

Founded by Shadman Sakib in 2022, Vurse's soft launch took place in India in 2023, where the platform received over a million downloads within the first three months of entering the market. With a specific focus on reimagining the social media and short videos ecosystem, Vurse has also hosted a total of 20 million in-app events with audiences across cultures and geographies, all while maintaining an average user session time of 22 minutes.

Source: Vurse

By spotlighting diverse voices and empowering users to shape their own narratives, Vurse is working towards pioneering a more human-centric internet. As for the road ahead, Sakib and his team will work towards refining Vurse's algorithms to further boost underrepresented voices while simultaneously exploring features such as monetisation options, non fungible token (NFT) integrated ecosystems as well as fan tokens to enable creator-community bonds.

