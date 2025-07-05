Historic Breakthrough: Dubai-Based Designer Rami Al Ali Joins Official Haute Couture Calendar Dubai-based couturier Rami Al Ali becomes the first Syrian designer to be welcomed onto the official Haute Couture calendar.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rami Al Ali

Dubai-based couturier Rami Al Ali becomes the first Syrian designer to be welcomed onto the official Haute Couture calendar — a recognition that honors the refinement of his vision and the growing influence of his work on the global stage.

He will present his Autumn-Winter 2025 Couture collection in Paris, as part of the official Haute Couture fashion show schedule of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, on July 10, 2025.

Originally from Syria, Rami Al Ali has always had a passion for the fine arts. He graduated in Visual Arts from the Damascus School of Fine Arts in 1995 and soon began working in the fashion industry in Dubai and Beirut. In 2001, he founded his eponymous fashion house in Dubai, still in full development, where he stands out for his bold, architectural designs and unique know-how. For several years now, he has been presenting his collections at fashion shows and presentations in Paris.

Al Ali's creations quickly became a huge hit with international celebrities, including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Sharon Stone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to name a few.

The Rami Al Ali brand has diversified in recent years with several lines, including Couture, Ready-to-Wear, Bridal Couture, and the White collection.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

The 100: Haisam Odeimeh, Group CEO, Financial Services, Al Ramz

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Side Hustle

She and Her Sister Started a Side Hustle to Help People Elevate Their Homes — Now Their Brand Pulls In Hundreds of Millions: 'Get to Work'

When Lee Mayer moved from New York City to Denver, Colorado, she wanted to find an affordable, fun way to decorate her home.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Why Storytelling (Not Selling) Is Your Most Powerful Branding Tool

A thought leader is a sum of their stories. Learn why sharing your unique thoughts, feelings and perspectives can help you stand apart from other experts in your field.

By Adam Witty
Management

Controversial Anonymous App Secret Shuts Down

CEO David Byttow said he is returning money to investors instead of pivoting the company.

By Nina Zipkin
Productivity

How I Use AI Tools Daily to Build Better Habits and Hold Myself Accountable

With the right systems in place, consistency stops feeling like a grind and starts feeling automatic. AI won't do the work for you — but it can make it a lot easier.

By Aytekin Tank
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel