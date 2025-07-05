Dubai-based couturier Rami Al Ali becomes the first Syrian designer to be welcomed onto the official Haute Couture calendar.

Dubai-based couturier Rami Al Ali becomes the first Syrian designer to be welcomed onto the official Haute Couture calendar — a recognition that honors the refinement of his vision and the growing influence of his work on the global stage.

He will present his Autumn-Winter 2025 Couture collection in Paris, as part of the official Haute Couture fashion show schedule of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, on July 10, 2025.

Originally from Syria, Rami Al Ali has always had a passion for the fine arts. He graduated in Visual Arts from the Damascus School of Fine Arts in 1995 and soon began working in the fashion industry in Dubai and Beirut. In 2001, he founded his eponymous fashion house in Dubai, still in full development, where he stands out for his bold, architectural designs and unique know-how. For several years now, he has been presenting his collections at fashion shows and presentations in Paris.

Al Ali's creations quickly became a huge hit with international celebrities, including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Sharon Stone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to name a few.

The Rami Al Ali brand has diversified in recent years with several lines, including Couture, Ready-to-Wear, Bridal Couture, and the White collection.