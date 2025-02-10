Huspy Wins Fastest Growing Agency of the Year at Bayut Awards 2024

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Huspy has been recognized as the Fastest Growing Agency of the Year – Dubai at the Bayut Awards 2024 People's Choice, held at Atlantis The Royal.



This award honors real estate agencies that are redefining industry standards with their innovation, client commitment, and excellence.



Since its founding in 2020, Huspy has rapidly expanded, starting as the UAE's largest mortgage provider before evolving into a full-service real estate platform. With a presence in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Madrid, and Valencia, Huspy continues to revolutionize the property market by leveraging technology to simplify the homebuying journey.



Backed by leading investors, including Sequoia Capital, Founders Fund, and Fifth Wall, Huspy secured a $37M Series A to drive its ambitious growth. The company's Mortgage Brokers Portal connects brokers with 25+ banks, while the Agents Super App empowers real estate professionals with advanced tools to enhance efficiency.



"We're building the infrastructure of real estate and mortgages, empowering agents and brokers while giving buyers and sellers a more efficient, trusted way to transact," said Jad Antoun, CEO, Huspy Industry and Recognition.



"This award is a recognition of our relentless commitment to excellence and our focus on creating an environment where our agents can truly thrive," added Mark Castley, CEO of Real Estate at Huspy. "We are proud to lead the way in a market where transparency, efficiency, and client satisfaction are at the heart of everything we do."