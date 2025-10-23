Under Hussam Baghdadi's leadership, AW Rostamani Automotive is evolving beyond vehicles toward a connected mobility ecosystem. The COO shares with how purpose, integrity, and innovation are shaping both his leadership legacy and the wider transformation of the UAE's automotive landscape.

In this exclusive Q&A, Hussam Baghdadi, Chief Operating Officer of AW Rostamani Group, reflects on the legacy he seeks to build—one rooted in resilience, integrity, and innovation—as he aligns the company's automotive operations with the UAE's vision for a sustainable, technology-driven mobility future.

You've been with AW Rostamani Automotive for more than three decades, rising from a sales consultant to Senior Director. How has this journey shaped your leadership philosophy?When I joined AW Rostamani Automotive in 1995, I had an enthusiasm for cars, but little experience in the industry. What I did have was curiosity, and that made all the difference. From my early days as a sales consultant to now leading the organization, I've worked through nearly every stage of the customer and operational journey. That exposure grounded me in the realities of what makes our business thrive: people, trust, and service.

My leadership philosophy was shaped by that foundation. I've learned that titles don't define leadership - responsibility does. The higher you rise, the greater your duty to create clarity, inspire growth, and empower others to lead. Success in our industry is never a solo effort; it's the collective strength of people who believe in a shared vision. That belief continues to guide how I lead today, with integrity, inclusivity, and a deep respect for the people who drive our progress.

Having overseen the transformation of multiple global brands under AWR, what do you see as the key leadership traits that have enabled you to guide teams through disruption and change?

In times of change, people don't follow plans; they follow conviction. When disruption hits, teams look for steadiness, clarity, and empathy in equal measure. I've found that the most effective leaders are those who can be firm in direction yet flexible in approach.

At AW Rostamani Automotive, we've navigated transformations: digital, economic, and structural, by focusing on transparent communication and a clear sense of purpose. My approach has always been to connect strategy with humanity: to make sure people understand why change is happening and how they are part of the journey. That combination of decisiveness and empathy builds resilience, and resilience is what ultimately sustains performance through uncertainty.

The automotive industry is undergoing rapid digital disruption. How is AW Rostamani Automotive harnessing AI-powered tools—such as predictive inventory management and smart stock planning—to transform dealership operations?

AI has moved from being a futuristic idea to an operational backbone. In a business where timing, precision, and availability shape customer satisfaction, predictive intelligence is transforming the way we plan and respond.

We see it as a strategic enabler that drives speed, accuracy, and smarter decision-making. Our new Parts Distribution Center in Dubai Industrial City - the largest of its kind in the UAE - will bring predictive systems together under one roof, setting new standards for efficiency and responsiveness. Beyond automation, AI empowers our teams to focus on innovation and customer relationships while technology manages complexity. It's how we're building a smarter, more agile dealership model designed for the future of mobility.

In your view, how will AI-driven, data-powered decision-making redefine sales, after-sales, and marketing strategies across the UAE in the coming years?

AI is redefining what we mean by "knowing the customer." Data now allows us to understand preferences, predict needs, and personalize engagement across every touchpoint, from the first click to post-purchase service.

In sales, that means identifying how and when customers prefer to connect. In after-sales, it means anticipating service requirements before an issue arises. In marketing, it means focusing resources on what truly matters, not just what's visible.

But data alone doesn't create value - interpretation does. That's why we are using AI to build connected intelligence across functions, not silos. When sales, service, and marketing insights work in harmony, the result is an ecosystem that serves customers seamlessly and builds loyalty organically.

With mobility increasingly seen as a service rather than a product, how do you envision advanced technologies and AI reshaping the way customers interact with cars in the region?Mobility today is about access. Customers want freedom to choose, to switch, to personalize how they move. AI is enabling that flexibility by bridging digital discovery with physical experience.

Our goal is to expand choice. Some customers value the pride of owning a Patrol or QX80; others prefer short-term leasing or subscription models for city driving. Technology allows us to serve both, intelligently and intuitively.

AI deepens this by analyzing behavior and suggesting tailored solutions that make every interaction feel personal. The future of mobility will be about designing journeys that evolve with people's lives.

Today's customers expect seamless, frictionless journeys. How is AWR reimagining the online-to-offline car buying experience?

Today's customer is better informed than ever. By the time they walk into a showroom, they've already done the research, compared models, and read reviews. Our role is to elevate the experience.

We've reengineered our processes to make the digital-to-physical transition effortless. Whether it's through online configuration tools, digital kiosks, or AI-driven lead tracking, every touchpoint connects seamlessly, but we never lose the human element. Technology makes the process faster; people make it meaningful. That combination is where real customer satisfaction lives.

What role does personalization and digital-first engagement play in strengthening trust and loyalty with customers?

Personalization is the modern form of respect. It tells the customer: we see you, we understand you, and we value your time. Our digital-first approach ensures that every interaction - from a service reminder to a product offer - is relevant and timely. By using data ethically and intelligently, we're able to build trust over time. The result is loyalty that isn't transactional, but emotional. Customers stay because they want to.

Beyond the sale, what are some of the post-purchase engagement initiatives you're championing to build long-term relationships with customers?

The sale is only the beginning of the relationship. What defines a brand is how it shows up after the transaction. We've invested in digital platforms that simplify ownership, from booking a service to tracking vehicle updates in real time. Our loyalty programs and community events extend that engagement beyond the workshop, into lifestyle, wellness, and purpose-driven initiatives.

After-sales, to me, is a philosophy. It's about staying present in the customer's journey long after the handover, ensuring they always feel supported, appreciated, and connected.

Do you see sustainability practices evolving into a competitive differentiator for automotive companies in the Middle East?

Sustainability has evolved from being a moral obligation to a business advantage. Customers are now choosing brands that reflect their values.

In our region, we're seeing an accelerated transition toward electric mobility, supported by national visions and policy frameworks. We see sustainability as part of innovation. Whether it's through energy-efficient operations, EV adoption, or community-driven initiatives, our aim is to create impact that's both measurable and meaningful.

Leadership today is measured by purpose aligned with progress, which becomes a true differentiator.

The UAE has positioned itself as a mobility and smart-city hub. How is AW Rostamani Automotive aligning with and contributing to this national vision?

The UAE's vision for smart mobility is a masterclass in combining ambition with execution. It's not just about futuristic ideas - it's about building the infrastructure and ecosystem that make those ideas accessible to people.

At AW Rostamani Automotive, we're proud to play a role in that transformation. From advancing EV adoption to integrating digital retail and service platforms, our initiatives are designed to make innovation tangible. We align our strategy with the national agenda so that every step we take contributes to the UAE's broader journey toward smarter, more sustainable cities.

With responsibility across Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault, how do you approach bridging global OEM strategies with the unique needs of the local market?

Global automotive brands bring technological excellence and strong product portfolios, but success in the UAE depends on cultural intelligence, understanding how people here live, drive, and connect.

Our role is to bridge the global and the local. We adapt global strategies from Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault to create experiences that resonate authentically with customers in this market. Whether it's refining model mixes, tailoring communications, or enhancing aftersales service, we make sure every decision reflects both international quality and local relevance.

From your vantage point, what role can the UAE play in shaping the regional dialogue on the future of mobility and innovation?

The UAE is leading in the mobility transformation. The nation's investments in smart infrastructure, advanced regulation, and innovation ecosystems are setting a regional benchmark. Its ability to pilot new technologies and scale them effectively gives it both influence and credibility. The UAE doesn't just talk about the future. That blend of vision and execution is what positions the country to shape the regional dialogue on mobility and innovation for years to come.

Looking ahead, what do you see as your most important legacy contribution—both within AW Rostamani Automotive and the wider automotive industry in the region?

Legacy, for me, will be measured in people as much as in projects. Within AW Rostamani, I want to be remembered for building resilient, values-driven teams that carry forward the culture of integrity and customer focus. Beyond the company, I hope my role is seen in how we helped align the automotive industry with the UAE's wider vision of mobility - one that embraces technology, sustainability, and service as part of a single ecosystem. If I have contributed to preparing both the company and the industry to meet the future with confidence, that will be a legacy worth leaving.