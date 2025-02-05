"Implementing Wellness in Hotels and Spas" by Vybewoman Founder and CEO Vyara Tosheva Dive in to explore insights from a seasoned spa and wellness professional who has been on a 20-year wellness journey to figure out what works and what doesn't so you can relax and implement DIY Wellness with ease.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vyara Tosheva

If you run an independent spa or a hotel offering health-related solutions for busy travelers and UAE residents, you recognize the importance of providing wellness services. Here's how to carefully create and curate a space intertwined with intriguing events to promote wellness, re-balance, and make a vitality boost while being profitable for stakeholders and owners?

Dive in to explore insights from a seasoned spa and wellness professional who has been on a 20-year wellness journey to figure out what works and what doesn't so you can relax and implement DIY Wellness with ease!

"Hotels and residential spaces have greatly benefited from integrating wellness into their offerings. By providing state-of-the-art treatments such as biohacking experiences, mind and body therapies, fitness activities, and traditional services like massages, hotels create a holistic environment for relaxation and rejuvenation. These wellness-focused services enhance guest satisfaction, foster loyalty, and drive profitability. Additionally, they help establish a competitive edge by addressing the growing demand for health-related solutions among busy travelers and residents. Implementing wellness not only elevates guest experiences but also supports a sustainable and profitable model for stakeholders."

Get your copy on Amazon - https://www.amazon.in/Implementing-DIY-Wellness-Hotels-Spas-ebook/dp/B0CPXCCHY5
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Technology

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Partners with Shiba Inu to Implement Web3 Innovations

Shiba Inu's Operational System (ShibOS) will unify development across MoEI operations.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growth Strategies

How ONE Development Founder and Chairman Ali Al Gebely Took The Dubai Real Estate Market By Storm

ONE Development has taken the real estate market by storm with the launch of its highly acclaimed Laguna Residence. But for ALI AL GEBELY, it is just the latest in a long line of successful ventures.

By Anil Bhoyrul
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

FIVE Holdings Founder Kabir Mulchandani on Yoga, Ice Baths, and Becoming A Billionaire Entrepreneur

FIVE Holdings will be worth around USD$2 billion when it lists on the stock market in 2025. The company's founder credits the success to his own changed lifestyle.

By Anil Bhoyrul
Growth Strategies

Sheikh Hamdan Launches "Erth Dubai" to Document History

New initiative will showcase Dubai's growth.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff