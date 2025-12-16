The UAE's drivers are increasingly seeking luxury vehicles that reflect both identity and practicality.

In the UAE's fast-rising luxury automotive market projected to nearly double by 2030, customer expectations are evolving just as quickly as the vehicles themselves. Today's buyers want more than craftsmanship and horsepower; they want an ownership experience that feels personalised, seamless, and built around long-term trust.

At the intersection of these expectations sits the INFINITI QX80, a flagship SUV that has captured the attention of Abu Dhabi's discerning drivers, and Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for INFINITI in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Region, which has engineered a customer journey as refined as the vehicle it represents.

A Flagship SUV Designed for Modern Ambition

The QX80 has become a defining symbol of modern luxury: powerful, spacious, technologically sophisticated, and unmistakably confident in its presence. Its design – the first interpretation of INFINITI's "New Dawn" era – balances sculpted lines with aerodynamic form, creating a silhouette that signals elegance without compromising strength.

Under the bonnet, the 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 generates 450 hp and 700 Nm of torque, paired with a responsive 9-speed automatic transmission. Whether navigating the capital's urban roads or long stretches between emirates, the QX80 delivers composed performance and the sense of effortlessness that owners in this segment expect.

Inside, its craftsmanship becomes experiential. Semi-aniline leather, open-pore wood trim, customisable ambient lighting, and dual 14.3-inch displays create an environment centred on comfort and clarity. Segment-leading technologies such as Invisible Hood View, 3D Around View® Monitor, ProPILOT Assist, and Biometric Cooling elevate every journey, especially during the UAE's warmest months.

A Line-Up That Reflects Abu Dhabi's Luxury Tastes

INFINITI further expanded the portfolio this year with the introduction of the QX80 SPORT, a darker, more athletic interpretation of the flagship model. Featuring exclusive 22-inch wheels, smoked chrome accents, and a bespoke Dusk Blue interior palette, the SPORT grade appeals to buyers who want sophistication with an edge.

This diversification isn't purely cosmetic; it mirrors a broader shift in buyer behaviour. Abu Dhabi's drivers are increasingly seeking luxury vehicles that reflect both identity and practicality.

Where Ownership Becomes a Personal Experience

While the QX80 commands attention on its own, much of its success in the capital is rooted in the environment in which it is sold and serviced. Al Masaood Automobiles has always prioritised shaping a customer experience that feels tailored, transparent, and reassuring – qualities that today's luxury buyers increasingly value.

Rather than focusing solely on transactions, Al Masaood Automobiles builds long-term relationships with its INFINITI customers through personalised touchpoints; from guided vehicle selection to tailored delivery experiences and dedicated aftersales follow-up.

Recognising that buyers value control and clarity, the company also offers a variety of custom, flexible ownership solutions.

Why UAE Luxury Buyers Care About More Than the Car

The UAE's luxury market is both expanding and maturing. Customers today want vehicles that feel like long-term investments, supported by dealerships that match the quality of the brands they represent.

In this context, the QX80 does more than succeed as a product; it thrives as part of an ecosystem. With its commanding design, advanced safety technologies, segment-leading comfort, and portfolio expansion combined with Al Masaood Automobiles' customer-first approach, the QX80 has become one of the most compelling luxury SUV propositions in the region.

And with Al Masaood Automobiles elevating the ownership journey at every touchpoint, the QX80 continues to redefine what premium mobility means in Abu Dhabi.