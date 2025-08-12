To fellow leaders in the public and private sectors: Be the mentor. Open the door. Start the conversation. Give youth exposure and meaningful opportunities to learn, grow, and lead.

In the next 15 years, more than 127 million young people across the MENA region will enter the job market. This is more than just a demographic shift – it's a generational inflection point that will define the economic, social, and political trajectory of the region for decades to come. Whether we unlock this potential or fall short will depend entirely on the decisions and actions we take today.

The question isn't whether youth empowerment matters. It's whether we are doing enough to ensure our youth have the skills, mindset, and opportunities to lead in a world shaped by technology, climate shifts, and cross-border collaboration

Adaptability is the new currency

As industries transform at unprecedented speeds, the next generation will need more than academic qualifications. The leaders of tomorrow will need to be globally fluent, digitally agile, and grounded in purpose.

As H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wisely said, "Youth are the strength, energy, ambition, and wealth of our nation." If we're serious about building a sustainable and innovation driven economy, then investing in youth must be our most strategic priority.

Private sector: it's time to go beyond internships

Government policy can lay a strong foundation. In the UAE, we see bold national visions, from the Centennial 2071 Strategy to the National Youth Agenda 2031 and initiatives by the Federal Youth Authority that aim to empower the nation's young talent. But the private sector must step up as a proactive partner.

This means going beyond internships. It means co-creating programs, offering hands-on experience, and giving young people a voice and a seat at the table. At Siemens Energy, we see young people not only as future professionals, but as essential contributors to the energy transition already underway.



From mentorship to leadership: building pathways that matter

I recently joined the Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Mentorship Program by Masdar. Through this initiative, I mentor a young Emirati man who is passionate about sustainability and innovation. The Y4S initiative selects high-performing youth with a background in STEM and sustainability and gives them access to workshops and industry insights. The experience has been far from one-way – the learning is mutual. We've exchanged perspectives on strategic thinking, leadership, and navigating global challenges. Mentorship, I've found, isn't about having all the answers. It's about creating space for growth, connection, and shared purpose.

Elevating youth voices that shape energy

To embed youth empowerment in our culture, we've recently launched the Siemens Energy UAE Youth Council, a first-of-its-kind platform within our company that gives Emirati youth in our company a collective voice. The Council is officially part of the Federal Youth Authority's UAE Youth Council network. Its members will contribute to strategic discussions, lead community initiatives and help shape our internal culture.

Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Khalifa University on the Siemens Energy Innovation Center (ICA) in Abu Dhabi is another example. Here, young talents collaborate with academia, industry, and government to co-develop and commercialize cutting-edge ClimateTech solutions. This is where the future of energy is being built by the very generation that will inherit it.

We also support initiatives like the Jusoor International program, a German Emirati leadership initiative sponsored by Sandooq Al Watan, which exposes youth to global industry environments and strengthens their ability to lead across borders.

Now is the time to invest in the next generation

Our industry is at a turning point. The global energy transition demands not only new technologies, but a new kind of leadership, one that is inclusive, innovative, and intergenerational. To meet this challenge, we must stop thinking of youth development as a side project. Prioritizing youth at different layers of the company is smart business, leading to a smart path forward.

To fellow leaders in the public and private sectors: Be the mentor. Open the door. Start the conversation. Give youth exposure and meaningful opportunities to learn, grow, and lead.

Because if we want a future that is more sustainable, more just, and more resilient, it starts with the people we empower today.