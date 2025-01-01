Khalid Bin Hadi

Bio

Bin Hadi is the Managing Director for the sub-region UAE at Siemens Energy, leading the strategic vision, operational excellence, and business growth.

With a wealth of expertise across the energy sector and profound international experience across the Middle East and Europe, Bin Hadi is committed to the energy transition to create a sustainable future for generations to come. He is dedicated to empowering partners and customers across the UAE to realize their energy goals.

The UAE is a strategically important country for Siemens Energy with around 1,000 employees spread between the Middle East regional headquarters in Masdar City Abu Dhabi, a Service Center and Innovation Center in Abu Dhabi, as well as an office at Expo City Dubai.

Siemens Energy is a world leading energy technology company active across the entire energy value chain, committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy accessible globally. Siemens Energy is focused on energizing society, accelerating decarbonization, and leading the energy transformation.

Prior to assuming his current role, Bin Hadi held various leadership positions.

He was the Managing Director of Siemens Energy Oman, concurrently serving as the Head of Government Affairs for the Middle East. He also headed the Oil and Gas business for Siemens in the Middle East. Bin Hadi began his career with Siemens in 2015 in Abu Dhabi. Before joining Siemens, he started his career in the energy sector at ABB.

Notably, Bin Hadi’s contributions to the industry extend beyond his role at Siemens Energy. Since 2024, he is a member of the Board of Directors at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) and he is in the Advisory Board of the University Leadership Council in the UAE.

Educationally, Bin Hadi holds an MBA and a BSc Hons. in management from esteemed institutions in the UK. Additionally, he has completed executive education in management and leadership at INSEAD France.