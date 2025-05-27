You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) has launched 'Sharjah AcquireHub', the region's first government-backed digital platform that specifically streamlines mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within Sharjah. Developed in a strategic partnership with Transworld Business Advisors, a global authority in business advisory services, the platform aims to accelerate economic growth, enhance market resilience, and attract high-calibre investment to Sharjah through a transparent and secure environment for M&A transactions.

The platform has been launched following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, and Ahmad Ibrahim, CEO of Transworld GCC, formalised in the presence of H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

Sharjah AcquireHub serves diverse stakeholders including international investors, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, and local businesses; connecting capital with high-potential opportunities in the emirate. The platform enhances market liquidity and provides flexible solutions for growth, strategic exits, or corporate restructuring.

Its end-to-end process includes seamless online registration, tailored advisory support, and post-transaction assistance, all reinforced by strict confidentiality measures such as non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and thorough due diligence. This ecosystem thus aims to empower investors, buyers, and financiers with the clarity and protections needed to confidently pursue acquisitions or strategic partnerships, while also providing a trusted platform for business owners in Sharjah who are seeking to exit, allowing them to list their companies for potential acquisition.

A networking session between Invest in Sharjah and Transworld Business Advisors. Image courtesy: Invest In Sharjah

"In our ongoing efforts to position the emirate as a regional hub for M&A, our collaboration with Transworld Business Advisors creates new pathways for domestic and international investors, leveraging global expertise alongside Sharjah's development vision and technological capabilities," H.E Al Musharrkh said. "The platform reflects evolving business dynamics and reinforces Sharjah's leadership in shaping the future of investment across the region."

"We are proud to be part of this partnership, which exemplifies meaningful collaboration in building a cohesive and sustainable investment ecosystem, and we are confident in the long-term impact this platform will have in enhancing the investment landscape and unlocking new growth opportunities," Transworld GCC's Ibrahim added. "At Transworld, we believe that digital transformation and strategic partnerships will be central to driving the next phase of economic advancement."

Sharjah AcquireHub is set to serve as a strategic gateway for investors seeking access to high-potential opportunities in the emirate, particularly within the dynamic and profitable mid-market segment. It provides advanced tools and clear pathways to engage with the global M&A landscape, which reached a value of US$3.5 trillion in 2024, marking a 15% increase over the previous year, according to Bain & Company. The platform addresses the growing momentum in M&A and exit activity at the regional level, with 701 deals totalling $92.3 billion recorded across regional markets in 2024, as reported in the EY MENA M&A Report. The upward trend highlights the importance of a locally-rooted yet globally-aligned platform that offers secure, regulated support for facilitating such strategic transactions.

(left to right) Ahmad Ibrahim, CEO of Transworld GCC; H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); and H.E Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah during the MoU signing. Image courtesy: Invest In Sharjah

It also represents a strategic opportunity for SMEs and entrepreneurs to integrate into a wider growth environment through partnerships and alliances that support development, safe exits, or repositioning. This contributes to the stability of the SME sector, which constitutes over 94% of businesses in the UAE. Sharjah has seen notable growth in business establishment and sustainability, with 71,320 new and renewed licences issued in 2024, reflecting a 7% increase.

At the macroeconomic level, Sharjah AcquireHub aims to be an enabler of innovation and economic transformation, offering a more agile and effective approach to restructuring and capital allocation. By channelling resources towards high-value projects and enterprises, the platform empowers policymakers to prioritise strategic sectors, thereby advancing economic diversification and reducing dependence on traditional industries.

Having completed over 2,500 transactions in 2024 alone, Transworld Business Advisors is recognised as a leading force in the global M&A landscape. As a partner in the Sharjah AcquireHub initiative, it will be spearheading the development of the platform's operational framework, and will also deliver M&A readiness workshops for local businesses and launch an international matchmaking programme to connect vetted companies with prospective investors. In addition, it will lead targeted roadshows in high-potential global markets to promote strategic acquisition opportunities in Sharjah.

Curated investment opportunities across Sharjah will be featured on the Invest in Sharjah website and updated regularly. The platform enables company owners to register their interest in pursuing expansion or exit strategies. It also provides a gateway for investors seeking to enter the UAE market through well-structured, strategic transactions.

