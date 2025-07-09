Jessica and Rita Kahawaty Sign Global Cookbook Deal with Penguin Random House "Mama's kitchen with Mama Rita: Family Recipes from the Mediterranean" is a vibrant, heartfelt celebration of home cooking by mother-daughter duo Jessica and Rita Kahawaty.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Middle East

Jessica and Rita Kahawaty

Born from the runaway success of their Dubai-based food delivery company, Mama Rita, this beautifully photographed cookbook offers over 75 delicious and nourishing dishes inspired by Lebanese and Mediterranean flavors.

Jessica Kahawaty, Lebanese-Australian humanitarian, model and influencer with over 1.5 million Instagram followers, joins her mother, Rita, in bringing their culinary heritage to the page. With deep roots in Lebanon and Australia, the Kahawatys' recipes are filled with warmth, family stories, and dishes that have stood the test of time.
