Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) has recently seen robust growth in rents and investment returns. In 2024, apartment rentals in JVT jumped by over 20% year-on-year, and gross rental yields for studio and 1‑bed apartments are around 9%. This high-yielding environment, along with ongoing infrastructure and community upgrades, has made JVT increasingly attractive to both tenants and investors. The area is also expected to benefit significantly from Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan, with the upcoming Blue & Purple Line metro extension set to increase connectivity and further enhance accessibility to and from JVT.

SOL Properties has launched its latest mixed-use development – SOL Levante – in JVT to capitalize on these trends. The AED 1 billion development spans a U-shaped tower with four Grade A office podium levels offering approximately 100,000 sq ft of office space, along with 50,000 sq ft of retail space, and 20 residential floors. Slated for completion in Q3 2028, SOL Levante will feature 600 residential units, including studios, one-bedroom, up to three-bedroom apartments. Studio prices start from AED 736,000.

The tower's U-shaped design maximises natural light and creates a seamless indoor–outdoor living experience. A 50,000 sq ft podium of the building hosts world-class amenities. Residents will enjoy a temperature-controlled adult pool and separate kids' pool, an indoor gym and outdoor fitness zones, Padel tennis, plus an outdoor cinema and mini‑golf course for recreation. Social and leisure facilities include a jacuzzi, BBQ and dining areas, a pet park, sunken gardens and children's playroom, as well as co-working spaces and event rooms to foster community life.

Ajay Bhatia, CEO of SOL Properties, said, "SOL Levante will provide residents with an exceptional lifestyle, combining tranquillity, convenience, and connectivity to major road networks, Al Maktoum International Airport, and the upcoming Blue & Purple Line Metro." He notes that "Jumeirah Village Triangle is rapidly becoming one of Dubai's most sought-after locations, with continuous development and enhanced infrastructure adding value for both residents and investors. This reinforces the confidence of end users and investors in securing some of the highest rental returns in the city, reaching up to 9% annually."

The launch of SOL Levante comes amid a buoyant Dubai market. City-wide data show that Q1 2025 saw median apartment asking prices in Dubai rise by about 12% year-on-year, underscoring strong buyer appetite. In this context, SOL Levante's sub-AED 736,000 entry price for studios and extensive amenities aim to meet the city's demand for modern yet affordable residences. With SOL Properties' 50-year track record (over 250 projects) and a focus on wellness and design, SOL Levante is positioned to make an impact in JVT's evolving real estate landscape.