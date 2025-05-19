An agreement is also expected to be signed with Khalifa University to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the country.

The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) will be showcasing more than fifteen ventures that are supporting UAE-based small and medium enterprises (SMEs) during the fourth edition of the 'Make it in the Emirates' forum -an annual event which convenes innovators, investors and policymakers to transform the future of the UAE's industrial sector- which will take place this year from May 19-22 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The forum will facilitate the signing of Khalifa Fund's three key strategic agreements, including one with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), to support the UAE's entrepreneurs and innovators in the industrial sector. In addition, an agreement will be signed with the 'Make' platform to jointly develop prototype acceleration programs for light manufacturing. The launch of the Light Manufacturing Accelerator program is a part of KFED's broader efforts to enhance local manufacturing capabilities, by nurturing a comprehensive ecosystem that connects entrepreneurs, manufacturers, government entities and industry partners. The initiative also aims to streamline regulatory processes and facilitate access to supply chain opportunities.

More than fifteen key ventures supported by the KFED will participate in the event. These ventures belong to various sectors, including technology, food industries, manufacturing, trade and hospitality, all of which play an integral role in bolstering the local economy, as well as increasing the presence of national products and services in local markets.

KFED will also present various strategic initiatives that have been designed to support SMEs, and have thus paved the way for their sustainable growth and market expansion. These include the Abu Dhabi SME Champions Program, which connects startups with key buyers; the SME Export Enablement Program aiming to enhance SMEs' global competitiveness; the SME Finance Facilitator Program, which addresses funding gaps through cutting-edge banking solutions; as well as the ICV Readiness Program, which empowers SMEs to meet in-country value (ICV) standards and actively participate in government tenders, and the aforementioned Light Manufacturing Accelerator.

In addition, an agreement is expected to be signed with Khalifa University to foster innovation and entrepreneurship while supporting the growth of startups and SMEs across the country. This partnership aims to leverage the shared expertise of both entities to create an integrated ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs, researchers and students by providing them with the necessary resources, knowledge and funding to transform innovative ideas into successful ventures.

"Our participation in the 'Make it in the Emirates' forum exemplifies the Fund's commitment to supporting and empowering national entrepreneurship, particularly in priority sectors aligned with Abu Dhabi's Falcon Economy system," Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), said. "We, at Khalifa Fund, are committed to implementing the UAE's vision of building a competitive and sustainable economy driven by innovation and production. To achieve this goal, we aim to promote national ventures and create platforms that empower SMEs to confidently enter into new regional and global markets. In this regard, the event serves as a unique platform to highlight inspiring success stories and forge new partnerships, further strengthening the role of SMEs in advancing economic growth while strengthening the UAE's industrial and technological sectors."

The four-day-long forum will highlight relevant opportunities and growth prospects, review latest innovations, and enable collaborations across key sectors such as food and beverage, agriculture, aviation, automotive, defence industries, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, ship, navigation and boating industry, metals and manufacturing, handicrafts, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), fourth industrial revolution's innovations (Industry 4.0), chemical industries, plastics, sustainable materials, machinery and equipment, electrical equipment and electronics, construction, future energy, as well as industrial decarbonization.

