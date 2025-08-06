Panday says more expansion on the cards.

Homegrown luxury brand Kiara is rapidly cementing its place in Dubai's competitive jewelry market, now operating across six prime locations in the emirate. At the forefront of this impressive expansion is Ada Panday, whose sharp leadership and creative direction are driving the brand's rising influence.

With a clear focus on redefining accessible luxury, Panday has overseen Kiara's growth from a niche startup to a fast-scaling name in fine jewelry. Her vision combines modern retail strategy with timeless design, setting the brand apart in a space crowded with global names.

"Dubai offers a unique blend of heritage and innovation," said Panday, daughter of Indian tycoon Dinesh. "We've built Kiara to reflect that—craftsmanship rooted in tradition, delivered through an elevated, personal shopping experience."

Since its inception, Kiara has been praised for its bespoke collections and curated in-store atmospheres. From high-end malls to destination retail hubs, each of the six locations reflects the brand's signature blend of elegance and approachability.

Industry insiders point to Kiara's expansion as a testament to Panday's entrepreneurial clarity and understanding of Dubai's evolving luxury consumer base.

With further expansion in the pipeline, including potential regional rollouts, Ada Panday's trajectory positions her not only as a rising force in retail but also as a business leader shaping the future of the region's jewelry industry.