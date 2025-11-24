"I have always believed that Riyadh stands as the capital of the Middle East, and my passion for Saudi Arabia—and for this city in particular—guides the way I approach development.

For more than two decades, Saeed Serbeh's professional journey has been closely linked to the evolution of Saudi Arabia's real estate sector. Since the beginning of his career he has witnessed and contributed to the remarkable progression of Saudi Arabia's real estate landscape, he has contributed to major residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed-use developments across Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, developing a deep understanding of land dynamics, construction realities, market behavior, and investor expectations.

Serbeh is a graduate of the American University of Beirut, holding a BBA and an Executive MBA, and is an active member of the AUB alumni community. He later completed AI programs at the University of Oxford and joined the Oxford alumni network. In addition to his degrees, he holds several certificates in real estate and management from international universities.

His early career encompassed both major international firms and leading local entities in the Saudi market, such as DTZ / Cushman & Wakefield and Dar Al-Riyadh, where he contributed to giga-scale programs across the Kingdom through planning, feasibility, and development assignments tied to nationally significant initiatives. While at Dar Al-Riyadh, Serbeh originated and led the initiative to establish the CBRE joint venture in Saudi Arabia, bringing a major global real estate consultancy into the market and defining its early strategic direction.

He later joined Al Masharia Al Oula (First Projects), where he oversaw a wide range of real estate developments and expanded his exposure to project structuring and investment strategies. His experience also extended into working with real estate projects under fund structures and participating in fund formation and structuring processes, strengthening his understanding of governance, institutional investment, and capital management frameworks.

Throughout his journey, Serbeh witnessed the sweeping transformation driven by Vision 2030, regulatory modernization, digital permitting systems, transparency initiatives, and major urban regeneration efforts across the Kingdom. These changes elevated expectations of developers and reinforced the need for projects that are financially disciplined, sustainably designed, and future-ready.

This environment became the foundation for establishing Development Intelligence, a Saudi real estate development company built around a forward-looking development philosophy.

Development Intelligence's work begins at the very first step of the real estate cycle: securing land, whether through direct acquisition or land-in-kind partnerships with landlords. From there, the company manages the full journey of development, concept and master planning, design, approvals, feasibility and funding support, construction oversight, delivery, and ultimately the exit strategy for each project. Across this cycle, the focus remains on aligning the interests of all stakeholders: keeping investors satisfied with solid, predictable returns while ensuring that end users whether buyers or tenants receive a high-quality product that fits their lifestyle, comfort, and long-term needs. Equally important is the creation of communities where people genuinely live, interact, and feel a sense of belonging, an added value that strengthens the character and livability of every project over time. Sustainability underpins these choices, informing material selection, energy efficiency, and long-term community planning so that projects remain resilient and relevant for generations ahead.

The company's analytical approach is driven by Serbeh's extensive market experience, his understanding of pricing behavior and demand patterns, and his long track record in feasibility and development modeling. This is enhanced by the integration of AI and PropTech tools for land screening, feasibility automation, and scenario analysis, ensuring decisions that are balanced between intuition and data.

Relationship capital further strengthens Development Intelligence's model. Over the years, Serbeh built trusted ties with landowners, family offices, developers, consultants, and institutional stakeholders, relationships that enable access to off-market opportunities and credible partnerships.

Looking ahead, the company aims to deepen its partnerships and maintain its development philosophy: responsible, adaptable, technology ready, and aligned with the rapid transformation taking place across Saudi Arabia. With disciplined execution and a commitment to long-term value, Development Intelligence is well positioned to contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom's next chapter of urban development.

