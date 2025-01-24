You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On January 23, 2025, the Saudi State news agency reported that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed to US President Donald Trump that the Kingdom wants to put US$600 billion into expanded investment and trade with the United States over the next four years.

In a phone call between the two leaders, the crown prince said the Trump administration's expected reforms could create "unprecedented economic prosperity", the state news agency reported.

The report further noted that Saudi Arabia wants its investments to capitalize on these conditions. It did not detail the source of the $600 billion, whether it would be public or private spending nor how the money would be deployed.

The investment "could increase further if additional opportunities arise", the agency quoted Bin Salman as telling Trump.

