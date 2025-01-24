KSA's HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Invest $600 Billion in the United States The investment "could increase further if additional opportunities arise", Bin Salman tells Trump.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock
Saudi Arabia's HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF)

On January 23, 2025, the Saudi State news agency reported that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed to US President Donald Trump that the Kingdom wants to put US$600 billion into expanded investment and trade with the United States over the next four years.

In a phone call between the two leaders, the crown prince said the Trump administration's expected reforms could create "unprecedented economic prosperity", the state news agency reported.

The report further noted that Saudi Arabia wants its investments to capitalize on these conditions. It did not detail the source of the $600 billion, whether it would be public or private spending nor how the money would be deployed.

The investment "could increase further if additional opportunities arise", the agency quoted Bin Salman as telling Trump.

Related: The Saudi Model (A Blueprint for Growth and Pioneering)
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

He Immigrated to the U.S. and Started a Business. It's 'Not the Sexiest' But Sells Over 6,000 Units Daily — Up to $25,000 Apiece — Anyway.

When 16-year-old Amir Loloi emigrated from Iran, he didn't intend to stay in the U.S. forever. Then those plans changed.

By Amanda Breen
Technology

High-Speed Trains to Link Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 30 Minutes

Etihad Rail announces a groundbreaking move for the UAE's transport sector.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Finance

Oraseya Capital Tops the List of Most Active UAE-Based Investors in 2024

Oraseya Capital invests in pre-seed stage to Series B investment-ready startups in high-potential sectors such as AI, proptech, fintech, and cleantech.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff