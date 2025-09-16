Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Two months ago, UAE-based global online trading provider CFI Financial Group (CFI) recorded an all-time high quarterly trading volume of US$1.51 trillion in the second quarter of the year– an achievement which brought the first half of its 2025 total volume to $2.79 trillion, marking a 110% increase from the first half of 2024. Only a month prior to the announcement, Ziad Melhem had transitioned from his role as Chief Marketing Officer at CFI to Group CEO. "This result came from two forces working together," Melhem says. "On one side, global market conditions created volatility and opportunities that attracted traders and investors to be more active. But on the other hand, CFI was ready to capture that momentum with the right infrastructure, competitive pricing, and a strong presence close to people in the markets where they live and trade. Our readiness was key. By combining advanced platforms, multi-asset access, and continuous support such as seminars, daily market coverage, research tools, and learning initiatives like CFI Academy [the brand's educational arm], we enabled clients to take advantage of opportunities with speed and confidence. This balance of favorable markets and a trusted trading environment created the foundation for this record milestone."

But Melhem insists that it wasn't just the mammoth metrics involved that makes all of this awe-worthy. "This achievement is meaningful not only because of the number, but the fact that it reflects long-term loyalty," he says. "Clients do not just open accounts with CFI; they stay, trade, and invest more actively with us. The trust we have built through strong infrastructure, competitive pricing, and local engagement is what turned market volatility into opportunity and lifted us to $1.51 trillion in volume in a single quarter."

But this trading volume win has only been a natural consequence of the carefully curated tools and strategies applied by the CFI team over the years. Today, nearly three decades since its launch in 1998, CFI is present in 15 nations across the globe and has regulated offices across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Offering access to both global and local markets, the platform has clinched such growth through diverse trading options across equities, currencies, and commodities, among others. "Our platforms are intuitive, commission-free with tight spreads, and backed by 24/7 support combined with smart trading features that make the experience both accessible and empowering," Melhem elaborates. "What truly sets CFI apart is the way we embed learning, trading insights, and market analysis tools into the client experience. Through CFI Academy, clients can build skills at their own pace with structured, on-demand modules. Alongside this, we deliver multilingual webinars, active seminars, and daily market coverage that translates market movements into practical knowledge. On top of that, our partnerships with global providers such as Trading Central and TipRanks give clients access to world-class analysis tools that support better decision-making. Whether someone is entering their first trade or developing long-term investment strategies, CFI ensures they are equipped not only with access to markets but with the insights and tools to grow their confidence and performance."

At the heart of this global footprint —which includes a presence across the UAE, UK, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Cyprus, Oman, Azerbaijan, South Africa, and Mauritius— has also been a commitment to finetune their services to the diverse regulatory landscapes of the markets they cater to. "We are licensed and supervised by more than 15 leading financial regulators, including the FCA in the UK, CySEC in Cyprus, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE, the Jordan Securities Commission, and the Egyptian FRA, alongside regulators in Africa, LATAM, and other global jurisdictions," Melhem reveals.

In the time between the interview with Melhem and this feature being written, CFI also received regulatory authorization from the Colombian Financial Superintendence (SFC) to move forward with the establishment of a representative office in Colombia. "This makes CFI not only one of the most regulated and widely established brokers in the region, but also a truly global player," Melhem says. "Each license is more than just compliance; it reflects our commitment to transparency, client protection, and international best practices, values that have been the foundation of CFI's growth story."

But while the core CFI team has clearly done everything right by the conventional trading business book, it is that word –trust– that Melhem repeatedly mentions throughout his responses that has defined how each of these strategies have played out. "Over the years, we have built a reputation as a trusted leader," he says. "As such, the next step is to scale this trust on a much bigger stage through bold global expansion, cutting-edge technology, and deeper client engagement. Our focus is twofold. First, continuing to break down barriers by making trading more straightforward, more innovative, and more transparent. Second, strengthening and broadening our offerings through carefully chosen innovations, including enhanced multi-asset access and innovative trading features that give clients an edge. My vision as Group CEO is to elevate CFI from a leader in online trading to the premier global hub for trading and investment opportunities, where both novice and seasoned traders can develop confidence and unlock their full financial potential."

Melhem's vision for CFI's next chapter of growth is, in fact, deeply embedded in CFI's core mission: to make global markets accessible, intuitive, and empowering. To achieve this, the platform already has a clearly demarcated system of platforms that cater to different types of users. "At CFI, we provide a variety of platforms so that every client, whether focused on trading or investing, can choose what best fits their style," Melhem explains. "The CFI Trading App is at the center of this, built for simplicity, mobility, and real-time updates. It has quickly become our most popular choice, especially for younger and mobile-first traders who want everything in one place. For those who prefer quick access without downloads, Webtrader is an easy option. More advanced traders often choose cTrader, which offers detailed analytics and very fast execution. MT4 and MT5 remain global standards trusted by millions of traders. MT4 is well known for its reliability, while MT5 expands into broader multi-asset opportunities for clients who want to combine trading and investing. We also offer TradingView, a platform that combines powerful charting tools with social trading and community features, allowing clients to share and test strategies. Finally, CFI MultiAsset brings all of this together in one hub, giving clients a single place to access multiple markets and manage both trading and investing."

CFI's attention to detail, however, doesn't end with these myriad of tools– underscoring all of these services has been a long-standing commitment to empower clients with the knowledge and clarity required to trade and invest with confidence. "Education has always been part of who we are, and the CFI Academy is a comprehensive culmination of this important brand sentiment," Melhem explains. "The Academy brings everything together in one structured and accessible hub. Clients can build practical skills step by step and apply them directly in the markets. The Academy is designed for every level of experience. New traders can start with the essentials, while advanced investors can refine strategies and explore more complex topics. What makes it powerful is the range of features available, including interactive video courses, market simulations, quizzes, and progress tracking, all delivered in multiple languages and available on demand. It is also part of a wider ecosystem of knowledge and support. Alongside it, we provide webinars, in-person seminars, daily market coverage, and professional analysis tools that keep clients connected to real-time opportunities. For us, CFI Academy is not about traditional financial literacy. It is about giving every client the ability to strengthen their capabilities, make informed decisions, and engage with trading and investing in a responsible and sustainable way."

In an encouraging turn of events, in July 2025, Russian tennis superstar Maria Sharapova joined CFI as a global brand ambassador, citing the company's "focus on innovation, education, and empowering individuals" as a key reason for her involvement. "Whether in sport or business, success comes down to being intentional, prepared, and willing to learn," Sharapova said in a statement. "I've always believed in the importance of staying curious, adapting to change, and leading with purpose, and those values have continued to guide me beyond the court. I'm proud to be CFI's Global Brand Ambassador and support the Group's global mission to inform, inspire, and connect with individuals who are pursuing their own paths to growth."

The five-time Grand Slam champion, Olympic medalist, and entrepreneur's endorsement was the second such instance of a globally renowned name joining CFI– the first was seven-time Formula 1™ world champion Lewis Hamilton, who became CFI's global brand ambassador in July 2024 and continues to remain so. "Hamilton drives our global presence as the number one face of CFI, while Sharapova strengthens our message of inclusivity and inspiration," Melhem says. "Importantly, these partnerships also translate into unique experiences for our clients, from exclusive events to interactive sessions that go beyond trading and investing, making CFI a brand that is about empowerment and aspiration on every level."

Now, while educational empowerment has clearly been a part of the company's culture for a long time, it is also something that stems from Melhem's own leadership experiences. "My time as CMO taught me one of the most valuable lessons, which is the power of truly listening to clients," he says. "By staying close to traders, we learned about their pain points, their ambitions, and how they experience our platforms. That client-first mentality shaped everything we created, from educational resources to mobile apps. As CEO, I want to carry that same philosophy forward. Marketing was about building trust and communicating value. Now my role is about making sure that trust defines how the entire company operates. Whether through localized strategies, smarter technology, or stronger community engagement, my priority is to ensure the voice of our clients not only guides how we communicate but drives how we innovate, expand, and deliver globally."

To champion this delicate mix of brand innovation and customer loyalty, Melhem notes that it is equally important for CFI's entrepreneurial company culture to stay alive. "Agility, innovation, and a client-first mindset are part of our DNA, and those qualities will continue to define how we operate," he says. "They are what allowed us to grow from a regional player into a global brand, and they remain essential as we take the next steps in our journey. But at the same time, I see culture as something that must continue to evolve. As a global company with teams across different regions, we need to strengthen collaboration and knowledge sharing across markets. This has always been supported by our managing founders, who encouraged openness and teamwork as we scaled. Building on that foundation, I want to create even more opportunities for people to grow inside the company, to develop their skills, and to feel connected to the bigger vision of what we are building together. The culture I want to foster is one where innovation is collective rather than siloed, where every employee feels that their contribution matters, and where ambition is matched with responsibility. In short, we will keep the entrepreneurial drive that built CFI, while expanding on the founders' vision with new structures that ensure our people grow with us as we continue to expand worldwide."

Helping these global ambitions stay grounded has been CFI's endeavors to stay connected, and give back, to the nation that houses its main base. "For CFI, the biggest milestone has been establishing the UAE as both a dear market to our heart and the home of our global headquarters," Melhem declares. "We are licensed and regulated by the SCA, and today we operate three branches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. This local footprint allows us to stay close to our clients, support them directly in their communities, and demonstrate our long-term commitment to the country. Our role also extends beyond financial services. Through our partnerships with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena, we contribute to the community by supporting major sports and cultural events that bring people together and position the UAE high on the global stage. These partnerships reflect our belief that a strong brand should not only provide access to trading and investing but also add value to the societies in which it operates. This combination of being headquartered in the UAE, operating under trusted regulation, building a physical presence across the three main cities, and contributing to the broader community positions CFI as a brand that clients can rely on. The UAE is both our anchor and our launchpad as we continue to expand globally."

It is with this mindset that Melhem now hopes to implement his plans for CFI's future. "On the business side, we will continue expanding into new markets, with South Africa and Azerbaijan already setting the tone for a broader global footprint. More territories are on the horizon, and we are preparing carefully to enter them responsibly and with impact. On the product and technology side, we are rolling out important upgrades to our platforms. Clients can expect more features in the CFI Trading App, stronger multi-asset access, and smarter trading tools that make the experience easier, faster, and more empowering for both trading and investing."

"The long-term vision remains constant: to redefine how people everywhere access and engage with financial markets," Melhem adds. "The next year is about turning that vision into measurable steps and making sure we raise the bar in everything we deliver!"