This partnership model is a first for Oxford Saïd in the region and offers clients access to the highest quality content from one of the most prestigious business schools globally.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Leoron Professional Development Institute has partnered with the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, to bring high-impact training to meet the growing demand for high-quality professional development across the GCC and beyond.

This collaboration introduces a unique blend of training programs that will feature online content in four key areas: Advanced Leadership, AI in Finance, Digital Transformation Strategy, and Business Operations.

These courses, developed specifically for this collaboration, combine the structure and interactivity of classroom-based learning with the depth and flexibility of Oxford Saïd education.

This partnership model is a first for Oxford Saïd in the region and offers clients access to the highest quality content from one of the most prestigious business schools globally.

"This partnership reflects a strategic move to redefine how professional learning is delivered, moving beyond traditional online and classroom formats," said Mariana Ignatov, VP Certified Programs at LEORON. "It represents a thoughtful response to how today's professionals prefer to learn—through flexible, relevant, and engaging experiences. We are honoured to collaborate with Oxford Saïd to bring this vision to life."

The partnership is designed to support professionals of varying levels, in all corporate sectors, to navigate increasingly complex industries, helping them sharpen skills and make better decisions in real-world contexts. With future plans to expand into new subject areas, this cooperation aims to become a lasting resource for continuous learning across sectors.

Caroline Williams, Executive Director of Oxford Saïd Online, said, 'This partnership is a natural and strategic fit. The GCC is an important political and economic alliance focused on promoting stability and cooperation across the Gulf region. And at Oxford Saïd we equip our learners with the right knowledge and tools to have a positive impact on their communities and the world around them. With this in mind, we are proud to able to bring our worldclass education to its managers and leaders.'