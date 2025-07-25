You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the global appetite for luxury real estate grows, a new trend is taking root among elite property buyers: wellness and lifestyle are now just as important as location and price. Leading the charge in this movement is Rebiha Helimi, the founder and CEO of RH Luxury Properties, who has positioned her firm as the premier curator of lifestyle-focused investments in Dubai's booming real estate market.

"More than ever, clients are asking how a home can support their overall well-being, not just their financial goals," said Helimi. "They want spaces that align with their values—homes that are peaceful, purposeful, and designed with intention. That's exactly what we deliver."

RH Luxury Properties has built a loyal international clientele by offering more than just prime real estate. Each property is meticulously selected for architectural integrity, interior clarity, and its ability to support a mindful lifestyle. "Whether it's access to green spaces, spa-grade wellness amenities, or cultural touchpoints in the neighborhood, you have to reflect so called conscious luxury," she said.

This all comes at a time when Dubai's luxury property market is seeing record growth. According to Knight Frank, the emirate recorded a 16% year-on-year increase in prime residential prices in 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury real estate markets in the world. Demand for properties that combine elegance with wellness features—such as meditation rooms, biophilic design, and access to wellness communities—is helping drive that surge.

Helimi has been an active presence in Dubai's development landscape, collaborating with top-tier architects, speaking at international real estate symposiums, and advocating for lifestyle-centric urban planning.

"Our properties are not just investments—they're sanctuaries," Helimi added. "Our clients are successful, thoughtful people who want their homes to nourish them as much as impress."