M42 Expands Regional Footprint with Launch of M42 Saudi Arabia The launch follows M42's growing regional presence, including Jordan's first virtual hospital, the Digital Health Centre, and a partnership with Mumtalakat in Bahrain to deliver long-term and post-acute care through Amana Healthcare – Bahrain.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Global health company focused on AI, technology, and genomics M42 has established M42 Saudi Arabia, marking a new chapter in its partnership with the Kingdom.

The announcement, made during the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, reinforces M42's long-term commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 healthcare transformation.

Building on over 12 years of collaboration with the Ministry of Health, including the operation of 40 Diaverum clinics across 33 cities, M42 Saudi Arabia will extend its efforts beyond renal care to include omics, population health, digital integration, and metabolic and lifestyle disease management.

The expansion aims to foster Saudi-led R&D, clinical trials, and digital health initiatives, supporting the Kingdom's move toward precision, preventive, and predictive care.

"M42 Saudi Arabia is a natural step in building a globally scaled health intelligence ecosystem in partnership with local institutions," said Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO of M42.

Ziyad Kabli, COO, Middle East and Asia, added, "Our focus is expanding from specialty services to system-wide collaboration in advanced healthcare."

