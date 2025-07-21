Maria Sharapova Announced as Global Brand Ambassador of UAE-Based CFI Financial Group

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CFI Financial Group (CFI), a UAE-based global online trading provider, has announced a landmark partnership with Maria Sharapova. The five-time Grand Slam champion, Olympic medalist, and entrepreneur will serve as the Group's new Global Brand Ambassador, alongside seven-time Formula 1™ world champion Lewis Hamilton, CFI's current Global Brand Ambassador. Sharapova joins CFI in a multi-year agreement that reflects a shared dedication to excellence, discipline, and international impact.

Renowned for her achievements on the court and her success beyond it, including business, fashion, media, wellness, and recently interior design, Sharapova's transition from elite athlete to influential investor and entrepreneur is said to align with the brand's mission to empower individuals through innovation, insight, and world-class platforms. As CFI continues to work towards greater inclusion and inspire more women to explore opportunities in the financial world, Sharapova's multifaceted career presents an encouraging and aspirational path.

Image courtesy CFI

In her new role, the tennis star will engage with CFI's audience through various high-impact campaigns and media activities. Her involvement will include strategic appearances and brand campaigns designed to inspire and connect with global audiences. Through its partnership with Sharapova, CFI aims to deepen its emotional resonance with clients and strengthen its position as a purpose-driven, globally trusted provider of trading and investment solutions with a clear sense of purpose.

"CFI's focus on innovation, education, and empowering individuals resonated with me," Sharapova said in a statement. "Whether in sport or business, success comes down to being intentional, prepared, and willing to learn. I've always believed in the importance of staying curious, adapting to change, and leading with purpose, and those values have continued to guide me beyond the court. I'm proud to be CFI's Global Brand Ambassador and support the Group's global mission to inform, inspire, and connect with individuals who are pursuing their own paths to growth."

Image courtesy CFI

Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group, added, "Maria Sharapova is a symbol of elite performance, long-term vision, and unwavering resilience. Her journey reflects the mindset we champion at CFI, where ambition, preparation, emotional intelligence, and the ability to adapt are all essential traits of smart traders and investors. As we expand globally, her voice will strengthen our mission to make global financial opportunities accessible and empowering. This partnership goes beyond branding; it's about shared purpose and global impact. We are proud to welcome her to the CFI family."

The collaboration with Sharapova aims to champion CFI's ambition to lead not only through technology and service but also through relationships with individuals who define excellence on a global scale.