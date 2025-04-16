You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In conversation with Egor Maslennikov, CEO and Founder of Object 1, a Dubai-based real estate developer and property development company.

Your company has experienced an impressive 913% year-over-year growth since entering the market two years ago. What do you consider the key factors behind this success?

"Our remarkable growth since entering the market two years ago has been driven by a combination of innovation, sustainability and a deep commitment to meeting our clients' evolving needs for premium housing.

At Object 1, we leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance every aspect of our developments, ensuring efficiency, quality and seamless experience for our residents. Sustainability remains at the core of our vision, designing eco-conscious communities that align with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, we strive to create a smarter, greener city for the well-being of our residents.

What truly sets us apart is our focus on quality. Every project is designed with a meticulous approach and we thoroughly inspect every aspect of the design process to ensure it meets the highest standards. We don't cut corners; our materials are selected for durability, aesthetics and long-term value. Every project is tailored to the unique preferences and lifestyle needs of our residents, creating living spaces that are not just functional but also enriching.

This dedication has positioned us as one of the top 20 developers in Dubai and among the top three developers in the Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle districts. As we continue to grow, our commitment to innovation, sustainability and community-driven development will remain our guiding principles."

The real estate market is known to be highly competitive, especially in the UAE. What is your long-term vision for the company, and what developments can we expect in the future?

"Our long-term vision is to redefine urban living through innovative and customer-centric developments. EVERGR1N House 1, a reflection of our commitment to sustainable living, sold out in just one month. In response to high demand, we are now in the process of developing EVERGR1N House 2.

Looking ahead, we are expanding with projects in Abu Dhabi, along with twelve developments in the pipeline. We have acquired over twenty plots in the region, reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality residential communities across the UAE.

In a highly competitive market, Object 1 stands out with its sustainability-driven design. As a green-certified developer, we integrate eco-friendly technologies, energy-efficient solutions, and sustainable materials, appealing to environmentally conscious buyers.

Beyond construction, we maintain a customer-first approach, designing spaces that balance comfort, functionality and European sophistication. We also collaborate closely with real estate agencies, providing them with the necessary tools to showcase the unique value of our projects."

How many active projects do you currently have, and what makes some of them particularly unique?

"We currently have around twelve active projects in our portfolio, each designed to push the boundaries of sustainability, smart living and modern aesthetics. In just two years, we are one of Dubai's fastest growing developers, driven by strategic foresight and quality execution.

Our approach is built on efficiency and adaptability, ensuring that each project aligns with the evolving needs of investors and homeowners. By integrating smart technology, sustainable materials and modern design, we create developments that are not just functional but future-ready.

Beyond construction, our commitment extends to tailored solutions and a customer-centric approach. Every project is designed with transparency, flexibility and proactive problem-solving, fostering long term relationships and trust.

With a team of over 350 professionals, we oversee every minute detail in our processes, bringing architectural excellence with operational efficiency. This is what makes us stand out in the UAE's competitive market. As we continue to grow, Object 1 remains focused on building not just structures, but communities that shape the future."

Sustainability has become a key factor in real estate development. How does Object 1 incorporate sustainable practices into its projects, and how do you see the role of green initiatives in future developments?

"Sustainability is integral to Object 1's mission, guiding our approach to real estate development. Our commitment to eco-friendly practices aligns with the UAE's vision for a greener future and the increasing global demand for sustainable living.

As Dubai prepares for a significant population growth, expected to reach 5.8 million by 2040, sustainability will play a key role in shaping the city's future. The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan aims to allocate 60 percent of the emirate's total area to nature reserves and rural spaces, doubling today's green areas. With initiatives such as green corridors and sustainable transit routes in place, real estate developers must contribute to this vision.

Looking ahead, we anticipate the role of green initiatives in real estate will continue to expand. Green initiatives will no longer be optional in this industry and investors and consumers alike will increasingly prioritize sustainability, making it a critical factor in future. Object 1 is committed to leading this transformation, setting new benchmarks in sustainable urban living. Beyond sustainable construction, we prioritize the well-being of residents by incorporating lush green communal spaces, landscaped gardens and biophilic design elements across our developments."

How do you see smart home technologies and other innovations impacting real estate in the coming years? OR The real estate sector is evolving with smart technology and AI. How is your company integrating these innovations into its projects?

"According to Statista's market reports, the Smart Home market is projected to reach US$122.9 million by 2029. As technology becomes more ingrained in daily life, smart home innovations and AI-driven solutions are redefining the future of real estate.

Smart home technology is seamlessly integrated across all our developments, enhancing convenience, security and energy efficiency. However, in Dubai's dynamic market, differentiation goes beyond smart home features. The focus is now on creating holistic living environments that prioritise sustainability, well-being and future-ready urban solutions. This is where technology should now play a more significant role.

Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in the energy-efficient and eco-friendly systems embedded in our developments, ensuring a smarter and greener living experience. With Abu Dhabi and Dubai ranked as the smartest cities in the MENA region, the UAE continues to set benchmarks in smart city initiatives. As a result, convenience, efficiency, and sustainability will be key drivers of future-ready real estate."

What advice would you give to buyers looking to invest in the UAE property market?

"My advice is to focus on long-term value, sustainability and community well-being. The UAE real estate sector is rapidly evolving, and it is crucial to invest in projects that hold long-term benefits. Well-being is going to become the priority for future residents. Investing in communities aligned with this vision ensures strong appreciation and rental demand.

Compared to other global markets, Dubai stands out for its strong government-driven sustainability initiatives like the UAE Green Agenda 2030, a strategic plan aimed to promote sustainable living. Investors should seek communities that align with this vision, as demand for sustainable, well-integrated urban spaces is set to rise.

Additionally, understanding financing options and market trends is key. The UAE offers attractive post-handover payment plans, strong rental yields, favorable tax policies and investor-friendly regulations, making it an ideal destination for investors.

Finally, partnering with a trusted developer ensures a seamless investment experience. Choosing projects from established developers with a proven track record guarantees quality, timely delivery and strong return on investment in the dynamic UAE real estate market."