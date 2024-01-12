Ramlawi spoke at length about how (and why) the gap between technology providers and the construction industry has reduced over the years.

The latest episode of Masters of Change, a series by Entrepreneur Middle East that delves into the stories and strategies of entrepreneurs steering some of the most inventive companies in the Middle East, puts a spotlight on innovation within the construction industry through a conversation with Ihab Ramlawi, co-founder and Managing Director of DuPod.

As a provider of modular construction solutions, UAE-based DuPod works towards an intelligent application of tech-enabled manufacturing infrastructure and thus provides made-to-fit solutions such as bathroom pods and kitchen pods. Speaking on how his enterprise has managed to attain an innovative design approach to creating such pods, Ramlawi says, "The level of complexity comes from the coordination and collaboration. If you are producing a product in a different environment because by definition modular construction means working off-site in a factory environment- we must integrate technology. Modular construction, whilst using technology, will bring more power as we move forward."

Ramlawi also spoke at length about how the gap between technology providers and the construction industry has reduced over the years, owing to a decrease in the latter's resistance towards technological advancements. All this, and much more in the full video!