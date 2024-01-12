Masters of Change, Episode 7: Ihab Ramlawi, Co-Founder And Managing Director, DuPod Ramlawi spoke at length about how (and why) the gap between technology providers and the construction industry has reduced over the years.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The latest episode of Masters of Change, a series by Entrepreneur Middle East that delves into the stories and strategies of entrepreneurs steering some of the most inventive companies in the Middle East, puts a spotlight on innovation within the construction industry through a conversation with Ihab Ramlawi, co-founder and Managing Director of DuPod.

As a provider of modular construction solutions, UAE-based DuPod works towards an intelligent application of tech-enabled manufacturing infrastructure and thus provides made-to-fit solutions such as bathroom pods and kitchen pods. Speaking on how his enterprise has managed to attain an innovative design approach to creating such pods, Ramlawi says, "The level of complexity comes from the coordination and collaboration. If you are producing a product in a different environment because by definition modular construction means working off-site in a factory environment- we must integrate technology. Modular construction, whilst using technology, will bring more power as we move forward."

Ramlawi also spoke at length about how the gap between technology providers and the construction industry has reduced over the years, owing to a decrease in the latter's resistance towards technological advancements. All this, and much more in the full video!

Related: Masters of Change, Episode 6: Dr. Mohammad Hammoud, CEO, Avey
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Construction industry Construction Technology

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Life's Too Short to Work With Incompatible People — Follow These 3 Secrets To Building High-Performing Teams

Establishing a world-class team that generates good things doesn't happen overnight. You can't hire this kind of team; you build it.

By Chris Savage
Starting a Business

4 Simple Tips for Standing Out in the Crowded Startup World

How to differentiate your business in the competitive startup landscape.

By Roy Dekel
Technology

Future 100 Unveils The Inaugural List Of 100 Companies That Are Shaping The Future Of The UAE

The Future 100 initiative celebrates the private sector's successes in the UAE, recognizing the best 100 emerging companies that significantly enhance the competitiveness of the country's future economic sectors.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Side Hustle

This Graduate Student Started a Side Hustle to Help Pay Tuition. It Earned Over $115,000 Last Year — More Than His Full-Time Job.

In 2017, Carter Osborne launched a side gig to "take the edge off" tuition payments for graduate school. But it would grow into a much larger — and lucrative — venture.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

They Started in a Garage with a $100 Damaged Bathtub. Now These Founders Run a $100 Million Cold Plunge Business.

Plunge co-founders Michael Garrett and Ryan Duey detail the launch and exponential growth of their game-changing cold plunge company.

By Dan Bova
Marketing

Drive Demand For Your Brand With These 5 Proven Digital Marketing Strategies

If you want to level up your brand and become a leader in your industry, try these five tips.

By Greg Heaps