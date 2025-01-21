This offering presents investors with an opportunity to acquire a stake in a company poised to make significant contributions to Sri Lanka's pharmaceutical sector.

Mintiply Capital, a Dubai-based investment banking firm specializing in wealth management, private equity, venture capital, and digital asset advisory, has announce a mandate to facilitate the sale of a 10% equity stake in Premium International Injectable, a newly established pharmaceutical company based in Sri Lanka.

This offering presents investors with an opportunity to acquire a stake in a company poised to make significant contributions to Sri Lanka's pharmaceutical sector. Premium International Injectable focuses on producing sterile liquid injectables, including insulin, to meet the growing healthcare demands of the region.

A key advantage of this investment is the company's strategic 15-year Offtake Agreement with the State Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Corporation (SPMC) of Sri Lanka. This agreement ensures a minimum off-take of approximately 75% of the project's production, providing a stable revenue stream and a secure market for the company's products. It thus makes way for the following market opportunities:

• Disease Burden: Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for 90% of Sri Lanka's disease burden, with a high demand for medications targeting diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory conditions.

• Pharmaceutical Market Growth: Sri Lanka's pharmaceutical market is projected to reach $750 million by 2024, indicating significant growth potential.

• Import Dependency: Currently, Sri Lanka imports approximately 85% of its pharmaceutical needs, highlighting the opportunity for local manufacturing to meet domestic demand.

Premium International Injectable's revenue is projected to be diversified across several pharmaceutical segments including insulin (51%), cardiovascular (17%), respiratory (12%) and others (20%). Sri Lanka's cost competitiveness and adherence to high-quality standards create export opportunities in South Asia and Africa, further enhancing the investment's potential.

